Boyle returns to Leinster XV a week after his Ireland debut

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has welcomed new Ireland international Jack Boyle back into the province’s starting XV for tomorrow’s URC clash with Cardiff at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3pm, RTÉ].
22-year-old Boyle made his Ireland debut off the bench against Wales in Cardiff last weekend and returns to Leinster duty, having started their URC clash away to the Ospreys two weekends ago.
Jimmy O’Brien also starts for table-topping Leinster tomorrow after being released from Ireland camp, with the Kildare man named in the number 15 shirt.
Cullen is set to hand two players their senior Leinster debuts off the bench. 20-year-old academy scrum-half Oliver Coffey has been included among the replacements, while 30-year-old Clontarf loosehead prop Ivan Soroka has been drafted in by Leinster.
Soroka’s younger brother, Alex, starts in the second row for Leinster so it will be a special day for their family.
Scrum-half Luke McGrath captains Leinster from scrum-half, teaming up with Ross Byrne in an experienced halfback pairing. Charlie Tector and Hugh Cooney continue in midfield, while Andrew Osborne comes into the back three to join Jimmy O’Brien and Tommy O’Brien.
Boyle teams up with John McKee and Rabah Slimani in the front row, Diarmuid Mangan and Brian Deeny make up the second row again, while Will Connors, Max Deegan and Soroka form the back row.
Rob Russell is back from injury on the Leinster bench for his first appearance of the season, while RG Snyman is also named among the replacements.
Meanwhile, sixth-placed Cardiff have made four changes to their team as loosehead Danny Southworth, lock Rory Thornton, and back rows Ben Donnell and Thomas Young come into the starting XV.
With Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt away as the Wales interim head coach, the Welsh region are being led by assistant coaches Gethin Jenkins and Corniel van Zyl.
Leinster:
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Charlie Tector
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Jack Boyle
2. John McKee
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Diarmuid Mangan
5. Brian Deeny
6. Alex Soroka
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. Stephen Smyth
17. Ivan Soroka
18. Rory McGuire
19. RG Snyman
20. Scott Penny
21. Oliver Coffey
22. Liam Turner
23. Rob Russell
Cardiff:
15. Cam Winnett
14. Gabriel Hamer-Webb
13. Rey Lee-Lo
12. Rory Jennings
11. Harri Millard
10. Callum Sheedy
9. Johan Mulder
1. Danny Southworth
2. Liam Belcher (captain)
3. Rhys Litterick
4. Josh McNally
5. Rory Thornton
6. Ben Donnell
7. Thomas Young
8. Alun Lawrence
Replacements:
16. Efan Daniel
17. Rhys Barratt
18. Will Davies-King
19. Seb Davies
20. Alex Mann
21. Ellis Bevan
22. Tinus de Beer
23. Regan Grace
Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].
