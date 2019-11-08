This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Late change for Leinster as Henshaw drops out for O'Brien

The Ireland centre misses out at the Sportsground tonight due to illness.

By Ben Blake Friday 8 Nov 2019, 6:12 PM
6 minutes ago 289 Views 1 Comment
jimmy-obrien-with-charlie-shiel Jimmy O'Brien facing Edinburgh last month. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL not make his first start of the season for Leinster tonight after all. 

The Ireland centre was due to line out against Connacht in the Pro14 clash at the Sportsground [KO 7.35pm, TG4, Eir Sport 2 & Premier Sports 2].

However, having travelled to Galway with the squad, he has been withdrawn due to illness meaning he won’t face his former side. 

The late change sees Jimmy O’Brien get the nod alongside Joe Tomane instead. 

You’ll be able to follow the game in our minute-by-minute liveblog, which will be live shortly.  

