Late change for Leinster as Henshaw drops out for O'Brien

Jimmy O'Brien facing Edinburgh last month. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL not make his first start of the season for Leinster tonight after all.

The Ireland centre was due to line out against Connacht in the Pro14 clash at the Sportsground [KO 7.35pm, TG4, Eir Sport 2 & Premier Sports 2].

However, having travelled to Galway with the squad, he has been withdrawn due to illness meaning he won’t face his former side.

The late change sees Jimmy O’Brien get the nod alongside Joe Tomane instead.

You’ll be able to follow the game in our minute-by-minute liveblog, which will be live shortly.

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.