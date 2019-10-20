This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
St Rynagh’s mount marvellous comeback in Offaly final as Ballyhale march on in Kilkenny

In Carlow, meanwhile, there was a hugely dramatic finish between St Mullins and three-in-a-row-chasing Mount Leinster Rangers.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 8:57 PM
11 minutes ago 462 Views No Comments
Sean Dolan scored 0-3 for St Rynagh's in the Offaly SHC final (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Sean Dolan scored 0-3 for St Rynagh's in the Offaly SHC final (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ST RYNAGH’S CAME from seven points down in the second half to stage a remarkable comeback and seal Senior hurling honours in Offaly in Tullamore, while championships in four other counties were also decided on Sunday and Ballyhale Shamrocks booked their place in the Kilkenny final next week.

Rynagh’s broke Birr hearts in Offaly, mounting an unlikely comeback despite trailing 1-11 to 0-7 after 12 minutes of the second half. They scored nine of the last 10 points of the match — four of them by Stephen Quirke and the injury-time winner by county footballer Joe O’Connor — to take Faithful County honours.

A thrilling Carlow final was also decided in injury time, St Mullins’ right full-forward Jason O’Neill denying his side’s south county neighbours Mount Leinster Rangers the three in a row and in turn claiming a 27th title for the Saints.

Mullins were down to 14 for most of the game, Ger Coady given a straight red after less than a quarter of an hour, but they still led 2-12 to 1-9 at the turnaround at at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Man of the match Marty Kavangh scored 0-10, five from play, and while Rangers levelled twice late on, O’Neill had the final say for the new champions.

In Laois, Rathdowney-Errill claimed the title for the sixth time in their brief existence as they overcame a significant Borris-Kilcotton challenge at O’Moore Park.

No fewer than 11 frees by Mark Kavanagh and four from play by Ross King earned Rathdowney-Errill their first county title since 2014 on a 0-17 to 1-9 scoreline.

It took a replay in Meath, but Kildalkey — who had been pegged back in the drawn game — got the job done at the second time of asking, bringing to an end Kiltale’s pursuit of the joint-record Royal-County six in a row.

Kildalkey dominated the contest completely after the break, Patrick Potterton’s goal rubber-stamping their superiority in a 1-17 to 0-11 win.

At the semi-final stage in Kilkenny, Ballyhale Shamrocks blitzed O’Loughlin Gaels with 2-5 on either side of the interval to reach next Sunday’s showpiece with James Stephens. TJ Reid scored 0-11 and Adrian Mullen 1-4 as Shamrocks ended Gaels season on a scoreline of 2-20 to 1-14.

