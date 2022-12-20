Furlong could return for Leinster's St Stephen's Day clash with Munster at Thomond

Ben Brady / INPHO Tadhg Furlong. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

TADHG FURLONG COULD potentially return for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship [URC] interpro derby against Munster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day.

The Ireland prop “will be further assessed this week for an ankle injury ahead of a final decision about his availability,” a Leinster statement, released this afternoon, reads.

Advertisement

Furlong picked up an ankle issue in the URC win over Ulster in early December and has been absent since, though did “increase his training load further towards the end of last week”.

Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Monday's Munster game, with both Johnny Sexton and Jordan Larmour coming through the Gloucester game with no issues



READ: https://t.co/lcRFUt1CKZ#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/CZ3p6QW4rL — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 20, 2022

While returnees Jonny Sexton and Jordan Larmour came through last week’s game against Gloucester Rugby unscathed, Ed Byrne suffered a knee injury.

The eastern province say he will have a “procedure” this week, which will rule him out of action for “up to 12 weeks”.

Unfortunately, Thomas Clarkson (arm) and Ed Byrne (knee) have both sustained injuries



We look forward to seeing both back on the training pitch in the new year#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/wZIeIObGLR — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 20, 2022

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

Thomas Clarkson is also facing into a stint on the sideline, unavailable for “up to eight weeks” having sustained an arm injury playing with Dublin University FC in the AIL.

Leinster and Munster face off on Monday night at 7.35pm, live on TG4 and URC TV.