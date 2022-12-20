Advertisement
Tuesday 20 December 2022
# Injury Update
Furlong could return for Leinster's St Stephen's Day clash with Munster at Thomond
Ed Byrne and Thomas Clarkson are facing stints on the sideline.
1.1k
0
1 hour ago

tadhg-furlong Ben Brady / INPHO Tadhg Furlong. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

TADHG FURLONG COULD potentially return for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship [URC] interpro derby against Munster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day.

The Ireland prop “will be further assessed this week for an ankle injury ahead of a final decision about his availability,” a Leinster statement, released this afternoon, reads.

Furlong picked up an ankle issue in the URC win over Ulster in early December and has been absent since, though did “increase his training load further towards the end of last week”.

While returnees Jonny Sexton and Jordan Larmour came through last week’s game against Gloucester Rugby unscathed, Ed Byrne suffered a knee injury.

The eastern province say he will have a “procedure” this week, which will rule him out of action for “up to 12 weeks”.

Thomas Clarkson is also facing into a stint on the sideline, unavailable for “up to eight weeks” having sustained an arm injury playing with Dublin University FC in the AIL.

Leinster and Munster face off on Monday night at 7.35pm, live on TG4 and URC TV.

The42 Team
