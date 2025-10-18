Leinster make two late changes for team to face Munster

LEINSTER HAVE made two late changes for the team to face Munster in their United Rugby Championship clash at Croke Park today (KO: 5.15pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Tommy O’Brien and Jack Conan have been ruled out of today’s game with back and knee injuries.

It means Jordan Larmour and Max Deegan are now starting, with Jimmy O’Brien featuring on the bench.

Josh van der Flier has been named as captain in Conan’s absence.

The 32-year-old is skipper for the second time, having led Leinster to a 31-5 win over the Hollywoodbets Sharks last week.

Leinster (v Munster):

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Paddy McCarthy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. RG Snyman

5. James Ryan

6. Alex Soroka

7. Josh van der Flier (captain)

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Andrew Porter

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Brian Deeny

20. Scott Penny

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].