More Stories
Leinster's Jordan Larmour (file pic). Dan Clohessy/INPHO
Freereplacements

Leinster make two late changes for team to face Munster

Tommy O’Brien (back) and Jack Conan (knee) have been ruled out.
11.00am, 18 Oct 2025
19

LEINSTER HAVE made two late changes for the team to face Munster in their United Rugby Championship clash at Croke Park today (KO: 5.15pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Tommy O’Brien and Jack Conan have been ruled out of today’s game with back and knee injuries.

It means Jordan Larmour and Max Deegan are now starting, with Jimmy O’Brien featuring on the bench.

Josh van der Flier has been named as captain in Conan’s absence.

The 32-year-old is skipper for the second time, having led Leinster to a 31-5 win over the Hollywoodbets Sharks last week.

Leinster (v Munster):

15. Jamie Osborne
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Paddy McCarthy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. RG Snyman
5. James Ryan
6. Alex Soroka
7. Josh van der Flier (captain)
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan
17. Andrew Porter
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Brian Deeny
20. Scott Penny
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].

Author
View 19 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
19 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie