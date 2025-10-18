The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leinster make two late changes for team to face Munster
LEINSTER HAVE made two late changes for the team to face Munster in their United Rugby Championship clash at Croke Park today (KO: 5.15pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).
Tommy O’Brien and Jack Conan have been ruled out of today’s game with back and knee injuries.
It means Jordan Larmour and Max Deegan are now starting, with Jimmy O’Brien featuring on the bench.
Josh van der Flier has been named as captain in Conan’s absence.
The 32-year-old is skipper for the second time, having led Leinster to a 31-5 win over the Hollywoodbets Sharks last week.
Leinster (v Munster):
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Paddy McCarthy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. RG Snyman
5. James Ryan
6. Alex Soroka
7. Josh van der Flier (captain)
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Andrew Porter
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Brian Deeny
20. Scott Penny
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Jimmy O’Brien
Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Jack Conan jordan larmour Munster replacements Rugby Leinster Tommy O'Brien