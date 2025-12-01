More Stories
Leinster and Munster finals live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

The cameras are in Croke Park and Semple Stadium.
3.42pm, 1 Dec 2025

THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club games on TV will be broadcast from Croke Park and Semple Stadium.

There is a Leinster senior final double-header in Croke Park on Saturday evening on RTÉ 2.

The football decider sees Ballyboden St-Enda’s, the Dublin outfit who triumphed in 2015 and 2019 at this level, take on Kildare’s Athy, appearing here for the first time.

The hurling showdown pits 12-time winners Ballyhale Shamrocks, chasing a fifth Leinster title in seven seasons, against first-time finalists St Martin’s from Wexford.

Then on Sunday the Munster senior football final sees 2021 champions St Finbarr’s face 2023 finalists Dingle, a game that will be live on TG4.

There are also intermediate and junior finals in Munster and Leinster this weekend.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 6 December

Leinster

Senior football final

  • Athy (Kildare) v Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin), Croke Park, 4.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Senior hurling final

  • St Martin’s (Wexford) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 6.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Munster

Intermediate football final

  • Aghabullogue (Cork) v An Ghaeltacht (Kerry), Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 4pm - Clubber.

Junior football final

  • Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Buttevant (Cork), Mallow, 1pm - Clubber.

Ulster

Junior football twinning final

  • Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone) v Tara GFC (London), Stewartstown, 4.30pm.

Sunday 7 December

Munster

Senior football final

  • Dingle (Kerry) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.30pm – TG4.

Leinster

Intermediate hurling final

  • Ratoath (Meath) v Danesfort (Kilkenny), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm - Clubber.

Junior hurling final

  • Clane (Kildare) v Davidstown-Courtnacuddy (Wexford), Manguard Park, Kildare COE, 1.30pm - Clubber.

Ulster

Intermediate football final

  • CLG Cuchulainn (Cavan) v Glenullin (Derry), St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 1pm.
