Leinster and Munster finals live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action
THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club games on TV will be broadcast from Croke Park and Semple Stadium.
There is a Leinster senior final double-header in Croke Park on Saturday evening on RTÉ 2.
The football decider sees Ballyboden St-Enda’s, the Dublin outfit who triumphed in 2015 and 2019 at this level, take on Kildare’s Athy, appearing here for the first time.
The hurling showdown pits 12-time winners Ballyhale Shamrocks, chasing a fifth Leinster title in seven seasons, against first-time finalists St Martin’s from Wexford.
Then on Sunday the Munster senior football final sees 2021 champions St Finbarr’s face 2023 finalists Dingle, a game that will be live on TG4.
There are also intermediate and junior finals in Munster and Leinster this weekend.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
********
Saturday 6 December
Leinster
Senior football final
Senior hurling final
*****
Munster
Intermediate football final
Junior football final
*****
Ulster
Junior football twinning final
********
Sunday 7 December
Munster
Senior football final
*****
Leinster
Intermediate hurling final
Junior hurling final
*****
Ulster
Intermediate football final
