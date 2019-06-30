This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win today's Leinster and Munster hurling finals?

Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Wexford are all chasing hurling silverware.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 6:00 AM
14 minutes ago 117 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4696683
The spotlight is on the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park today.
Image: INPHO
The spotlight is on the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park today.
The spotlight is on the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park today.
Image: INPHO

THERE’S HURLING SILVERWARE on offer at the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park today but who’s going to be crowned champions?

First up is the Munster decider at 2pm which will see Limerick face Tipperary, the first offering of that pairing in this final since 2001 and you have to go back to 1996 for the last decider between them in the Gaelic Grounds.

For both counties their most recent Munster title win was at this venue, Tipperary blitzing Waterford in 2016 and Limerick sweeping past Cork in 2013. They are no strangers to each other, facing off a fortnight ago in Thurles when Tipperary won out 1-22 to 0-21 in the Munster round-robin series.

Then the Leinster final will commence at 4pm with Kilkenny taking on Wexford, the former bidding for their 72nd provincial crown, the latter aiming for their 21st.

They last met in a Leinster decider in 2008, the fourth year in a row that transpired with Kilkenny winning all those games. It’s three years since Kilkenny lifted the Leinster title, Wexford must journey back to 2004 while the teams finished level, 1-18 to 0-21, in their recent round-robin meeting.

But what two counties, presuming we don’t have draws, do you think will be celebrating after today’s games? Let us know.


Poll Results:

Tipperary and Kilkenny (24)
Limerick and Kilkenny (20)
Tipperary and Wexford (15)
Limerick and Wexford (12)




The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie