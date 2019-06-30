Poll: Who do you think will win today's Leinster and Munster hurling finals?

THERE’S HURLING SILVERWARE on offer at the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park today but who’s going to be crowned champions?

First up is the Munster decider at 2pm which will see Limerick face Tipperary, the first offering of that pairing in this final since 2001 and you have to go back to 1996 for the last decider between them in the Gaelic Grounds.

For both counties their most recent Munster title win was at this venue, Tipperary blitzing Waterford in 2016 and Limerick sweeping past Cork in 2013. They are no strangers to each other, facing off a fortnight ago in Thurles when Tipperary won out 1-22 to 0-21 in the Munster round-robin series.

Then the Leinster final will commence at 4pm with Kilkenny taking on Wexford, the former bidding for their 72nd provincial crown, the latter aiming for their 21st.

They last met in a Leinster decider in 2008, the fourth year in a row that transpired with Kilkenny winning all those games. It’s three years since Kilkenny lifted the Leinster title, Wexford must journey back to 2004 while the teams finished level, 1-18 to 0-21, in their recent round-robin meeting.

But what two counties, presuming we don’t have draws, do you think will be celebrating after today’s games? Let us know.

