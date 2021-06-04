Defeat in Glasgow ends Leinster's hopes of reaching the Rainbow Cup final

Glasgow 15

Leinster 12

LEINSTER’S chance of a Rainbow Cup final went up in smoke as they went down to a narrow defeat to Glasgow Warriors in a tetchy, niggly match at Scotstoun.

Leinster's Rory O'Loughlin is wrapped up by the Glasgow defence. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

It was always hard work for Leinster but they would be expected to have had the pedigree and experience to cope and it looked as though they were on the way after weathering an early setback, when Matt Fagerson, the Glasgow Warriors number eight, wriggled through for a score, and the hosts took charge.

When they had the ball, Leinster were asking more difficult questions of the Scottish side’s defence with Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back row making ground in traffic while Garry Ringrose laid on a reminder of what he might have brought the British and Irish Lions if he had been picked.

For all that, it was Luke McGrath – the captain in his 150th game for the province – who provided the inspiration for the comeback, spotting space around the side of a ruck and slipping through for the levelling try.

Hugo Keenan, the Leinster fullback, had a touchdown chalked off for an earlier knock on but with Glasgow down to 14 men when wing Cole Forbes was sent to the sin bin for a cynical jersey tug, the men in blue took full advantage.

They simply kept the pressure on the home line with most of the big forwards coming within inches of the line before they released the ball to the backs. Cian Kelleher, who was called in on the wing at the last minute, had the space to step inside the cover defence and the Irish side were ahead.

It was a fiery affair in Glasgow. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

The lead did not last long in the second half as Leinster’s discipline went missing. Adam Hastings set up a try for Kyle Steyn to draw the Scots level though Keenan must have been wondering what he had to do to get a try awarded after going over the line for the second time without points to show for it – an obstruction by Andrew Porter had opened the gap for him.

Needing a try-scoring bonus point, Leinster turned down a kickable penalty and paid the price when Glasgow’s defence held out. They didn’t offer Leinster the same let-off when they took the lead with Ross Thomson putting his side ahead from 40 metres out.

Glasgow Warriors scorers:

Tries: Matt Fagerson (11), Kyle Steyn (47)

Conversion: Ross Thomson [1 from 2]

Penalty: Ross Thomson [1 from 1]

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Leinster scorers:

Tries: Luke McGrath (15), Cian Kelleher (29)

Conversion: Ross Byrne [1 from 2]

Glasgow Warriors: Adam Hastings, Kyle Steyn, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson (Stafford McDowall, 23), Cole Forbes (sin bin: 27-37, Niko Matawalu, 64), Ross Thompson, George Horne; Aki Seiuli (Tom Lambert, 57), Fraser Brown (C)(George Turner,53), Enrique Pieretto (D’Arcy Rae, 69), Rob Harley (Kiran McDonald, 46), Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson (sin bin 53-63), Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson (Thomas Gordon, 51).

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Cian Kelleher (Jordan Larmour, 69), Garry Ringrose, Rory O’Loughlin (sin bin: 40-48), Jimmy O’Brien; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (C); Ed Byrne (Peter Dooley, 54), Rónan Kelleher (Dan Sheehan, 69), Michael Bent (Andrew Porter, 45), Ross Molony, James Ryan, Josh Murphy (Ryan Baird, 55), Josh van der Flier (Scott Penny, 74), Calean Doris.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland).

