Champions Dublin set to face Westmeath after 2020 Leinster draw is made

REIGNING LEINSTER CHAMPIONS Dublin will take on Westmeath in their opener in the province next summer.

This morning’s draw for next year’s Leinster senior football championship saw the recent All-Ireland winners pitted against Jack Cooney’s Westmeath side.

That’s the only quarter-final pairing that is confirmed with Kildare, Meath and Laois all set to wait for the outcome of first round ties.

Jack O’Connor’s first championship outing in charge of Kildare will see his side meet the winners of Carlow or Offaly.

Paul Galvin takes his Wexford team into action in the opening round against Wicklow, who also have a new boss in Davy Burke, with the victors facing 2019 Leinster finalists Meath.

Louth have been drawn against Longford in their opener with Laois taking on the winners.

The semi-final draw for next year’s Leinster championship will be made after the quarter-final ties.

Leinster Senior Football 2020 Draw

First Round

Carlow v Offaly

Wexford v Wicklow

Louth v Longford

Quarter-finals

Kildare v Carlow/Offaly

Meath v Wexford/Wicklow

Laois v Louth/Longford

Westmeath v Dublin

