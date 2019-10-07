This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champions Dublin set to face Westmeath after 2020 Leinster draw is made

The draw for the first round and quarter-final pairings were made this morning.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 7 Oct 2019, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 2,149 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4840084
Dublin players celebrating last year's Leinster final victory.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dublin players celebrating last year's Leinster final victory.
Dublin players celebrating last year's Leinster final victory.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REIGNING LEINSTER CHAMPIONS Dublin will take on Westmeath in their opener in the province next summer.

This morning’s draw for next year’s Leinster senior football championship saw the recent All-Ireland winners pitted against Jack Cooney’s Westmeath side.

That’s the only quarter-final pairing that is confirmed with Kildare, Meath and Laois all set to wait for the outcome of first round ties.

Jack O’Connor’s first championship outing in charge of Kildare will see his side meet the winners of Carlow or Offaly.

Paul Galvin takes his Wexford team into action in the opening round against Wicklow, who also have a new boss in Davy Burke, with the victors facing 2019 Leinster finalists Meath.

Louth have been drawn against Longford in their opener with Laois taking on the winners. 

The semi-final draw for next year’s Leinster championship will be made after the quarter-final ties.

Leinster Senior Football 2020 Draw

First Round
Carlow v Offaly
Wexford v Wicklow
Louth v Longford

Quarter-finals
Kildare v Carlow/Offaly
Meath v Wexford/Wicklow
Laois v Louth/Longford
Westmeath v Dublin

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie