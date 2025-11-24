Joe McCarthy nears Leinster return but Jamie Osborne and Ryan Baird ruled out until spring

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Ryan Baird will miss up to three months with the lower-leg fracture he suffered for Ireland against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, while Jamie Osborne has been ruled out for four months with the shoulder injury he sustained a fortnight earlier against Japan.

One Ireland international who could yet feature in Friday’s URC meeting with the Dragons, however, is lock Joe McCarthy, who has entered the final stages of his recovery from a foot injury. Leinster have said that McCarthy will be assessed throughout the week ahead of their league trip to Newport.

Baird suffered the injury to his left leg and initially played on against the Springboks before being withdrawn on the hour mark of Ireland’s 24-13 defeat.

The lock-back-row hybrid will target a return in late February, while versatile back Osborne will be out until March at the earliest after his November campaign came to a premature end against the Cherry Blossoms just over a fortnight ago.

Ireland wing Tommy O’Brien will also miss Leinster’s fixture with the Dragons at Rodney Parade as he follows return-to-play protocols on a head injury he suffered while attempting to tackle Springbok wing Canan Moodie.

Robbie Henshaw, who suffered what Ireland described as a “hamstring tweak” on international duty last week, has also been ruled out for the trip to Wales, while Will Connors is set to miss “a number of weeks” with an arm injury he sustained during Leinster’s victory over Zebre Parma last month.

Leinster have confirmed that James Culhane, meanwhile, will be unavailable for “the next few months” after picking up a knee injury in the same URC fixture.