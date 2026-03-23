Andrew Porter available for Leinster, while Ryan Baird returns to full training

LEINSTER LOOSEHEAD ANDREW Porter is available for selection for Friday’s meeting with Scarlets after recovering from a calf injury.

Porter, who missed the entirety of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, last featured in Leinster’s home victory over Connacht in URC Round 9 on 3 January.

Ryan Baird will also return to full training this week after suffering a broken tibia during Ireland’s November Test against South Africa.

Locks James Ryan and RG Snyman will be further assessed in the coming days before their availability against Scarlets is determined.

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There were no further updates on the respective recoveries of Jack Boyle, Hugh Cooney, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Diarmuid Mangan and Paddy McCarthy.

Leinster face Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium at 7:45pm on Friday. The URC Round 14 fixture will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.