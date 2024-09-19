Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sam Prendergast. Steve Haag Sports/Christiaan Kotze/INPHO
Team news

Prendergast starts at 10 and Gibson-Park returns in Leinster team to face Edinburgh

The province begin their URC campaign tomorrow at Hive Stadium.
12.20pm, 19 Sep 2024
1.5k
10

SAM PRENDERGAST STARTS at 10 for Leinster as they begin their URC campaign away to Edinburgh tomorrow evening (KO: 7:35pm, TG4 and Premier Sport).

Fellow half-back Jamison Gibson-Park returns from the hamstring injury which kept him out of Ireland’s summer Test against South Africa.  

Jack Conan captains the side at No 8, with Max Deegan and Scott Penny filling out an unchanged back row from the 54-26 pre-season win over Northampton Saints two weeks ago.

Conor O’Tighearnaigh, who started against both Bordeaux-Bègles and Northampton in pre-season, partners James Ryan in the second row as one of three Academy players to earn a starting berth.

Former Ireland U20 captain Gus McCarthy makes his first senior start for Leinster and is joined in the front row by Michael Milne and Thomas Clarkson. Third year Academy player Charlie Tector has been given the nod at centre alongside Garry Ringrose.

Jamie Osborne has been named at full-back after some impressive displays there against the Springboks, with Tommy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings. 

New signing Rabah Slimani prepares for his Leinster debut off the bench, while Cian Healy will equal Devin Toner’s record of 280 Leinster appearances if he is introduced to the game. 

Healy made his senior debut as a teenager in May 2007. Then, at 19, he came off the bench to replace Reggie Corrigan in a 31-0 win over the now-defunct Border Reivers at Donnybrook.

John McKee, Brian Deeny and James Culhane provide the rest of the forward cover. Rob Russell joins the veteran half-back duo of Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne as the final replacements for Friday night’s season opener. 

 

Leinster

  • 15. Jamie Osborne
  • 14. Tommy O’Brien
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Charlie Tector
  • 11. Jordan Larmour
  • 10. Sam Prendergast
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

 

  • 1. Michael Milne
  • 2. Gus McCarthy
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson
  • 4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh
  • 5. James Ryan
  • 6. Max Deegan
  • 7. Scott Penny
  • 8. Jack Conan (Capt)

Replacements:  

  • 16. John McKee
  • 17. Cian Healy
  • 18. Rabah Slimani
  • 19. Brian Deeny
  • 20. James Culhane
  • 21. Luke McGrath
  • 22. Ross Byrne
  • 23. Rob Russell
Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie