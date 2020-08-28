Rob Kearney returns for Leinster as Madigan starts for Ulster

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has made eight changes to his side after a week disrupted by positive Covid-19 cases within the academy for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

With both sides already assured of their place in next weekend’s semi-finals, Leinsster have also rung the changes after their hard-fought win over Munster on reopening weekend.

Rob Kearney starts as the clock ticks down to the 34-year-old’s departure at the end of the season. The legendary fullback and the 90-cap Jamison Gibson-Park will operate either end of an otherwise youthful back-line with Hugo Keenan, Cian Kelleher, Rory O’Loughlin, Ciaran Frawley and Ross Byrne getting the chance to show their wares before the knockout stage of the season comes around.

Ed Byrne will captain Leinster from the front row with Sean Cronin, Devin Toner and Max Deegan adding international pedigree to the pack. Ireland U20 tighthead Tom Clarkson is in line for his senior debut from the bench.

Australian Sam Carter will captain Ulster from the second row, where he is joined by Kieran Treadwell.

With the front row rotated from last weekend’s loss to Connacht, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee give a big game look to the Ulster back row.

James Hume has been cleared to play after his concussion last week, so he again partners Stuart McCloskey in the centre. Ian Madigan is given his first start at out-half for Ulster while Jacob Stockdale continues at fullback.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Matt Faddes

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Sam Carter Capt

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. vMatthew Rea

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Kyle McCall

18. Marty Moore

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Nick Timoney

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Louis Ludik

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne Capt

2. Seán Cronin

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Ross Molony

6. Josh Murphy

7. Will Connors

8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Michael Milne

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Rhys Ruddock

20. Scott Penny

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Harry Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien