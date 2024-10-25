Henshaw returns as Leinster make ten changes for game against Lions

ROBBIE HENSHAW IS set to mark his return from injury to start for Leinster in tomorrow’s URC game against the Emirates Lions at the Aviva Stadium, [KO: 5.15pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2].

Henshaw will partner Hugh Cooney, who makes his first start after making his debut off the bench in Galway for last weekend’s win over Connacht.

Cooney joins fellow Academy players Andrew Osborne and Gus McCarthy in the starting side.

Sam Prendergast is handed the starting spot at out-half after his displays on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, while Ryan Baird returns for his first start of the season in the second row. Caelan Doris will captain the team.

— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 25, 2024

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Andrew Osborne

13. Hugh Cooney

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath

1. Michael Milne

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Rabah Slimani

4. RG Snyman

5. Ryan Baird

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth

17. Andrew Porter

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Brian Deeny

20. James Culhane

21. Cormac Foley

22. Ross Byrne

23. Charlie Tector