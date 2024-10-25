Henshaw returns as Leinster make ten changes for game against Lions

ROBBIE HENSHAW IS set to mark his return from injury to start for Leinster in tomorrow’s URC game against the Emirates Lions at the Aviva Stadium, [KO: 5.15pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2].
Henshaw will partner Hugh Cooney, who makes his first start after making his debut off the bench in Galway for last weekend’s win over Connacht.
Cooney joins fellow Academy players Andrew Osborne and Gus McCarthy in the starting side.
Sam Prendergast is handed the starting spot at out-half after his displays on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, while Ryan Baird returns for his first start of the season in the second row. Caelan Doris will captain the team.
🚨 | 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 25, 2024
Here is your Leinster Rugby team to face Emirates Lions tomorrow evening! 👇#LEIvLIO #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/OToJKM3WnN
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Andrew Osborne
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Luke McGrath
1. Michael Milne
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Rabah Slimani
4. RG Snyman
5. Ryan Baird
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (captain)
Replacements:
16. Stephen Smyth
17. Andrew Porter
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Brian Deeny
20. James Culhane
21. Cormac Foley
22. Ross Byrne
23. Charlie Tector