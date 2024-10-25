Advertisement
Robbie Henshaw. Ben Brady/INPHO
Teamsheet

Henshaw returns as Leinster make ten changes for game against Lions

Hugh Cooney has been handed his first start.
12.47pm, 25 Oct 2024
1.4k
10

ROBBIE HENSHAW IS set to mark his return from injury to start for Leinster in tomorrow’s URC game against the Emirates Lions at the Aviva Stadium, [KO: 5.15pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2].

Henshaw will partner Hugh Cooney, who makes his first start after making his debut off the bench in Galway for last weekend’s win over Connacht.

Cooney joins fellow Academy players Andrew Osborne and Gus McCarthy in the starting side.

Sam Prendergast is handed the starting spot at out-half after his displays on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, while Ryan Baird returns for his first start of the season in the second row. Caelan Doris will captain the team.

hugh-cooney Leinster's Hugh Cooney. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Andrew Osborne 
13. Hugh Cooney 
12. Robbie Henshaw 
11. James Lowe 
10. Sam Prendergast 
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Michael Milne 
2. Gus McCarthy 
3. Rabah Slimani 
4. RG Snyman 
5. Ryan Baird 
6. Max Deegan 
7. Josh van der Flier 
8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth 
17. Andrew Porter 
18. Thomas Clarkson 
19. Brian Deeny 
20. James Culhane 
21. Cormac Foley 
22. Ross Byrne 
23. Charlie Tector 

