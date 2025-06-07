'We always feel like we have a point to prove' - Cullen pleased as Leinster step up

LEO CULLEN PLAYED down any suggestion Leinster’s dominant semi-final win over Glasgow Warriors was motivated by criticism directed at the province over recent weeks.

Leinster made light work of Glasgow in today’s URC semi-final, crushing the Warriors in a six-try, 37-19 win.

It was a statement performance after a sticky couple of weeks for the province. Cullen’s men had struggled to hit top form since falling to a devasting Champions Cup semi-final loss to Northampton Saints last month, with last Saturday’s unconvincing performance against Scarlets raising more questions than answers.

Today Leinster answered those questions in emphatic fashion, controlling the game from start to finish. The pack was utterly dominant while the attack fizzed with an accuracy and invention that had been so sorely missing.

Most notably, there was an aggressive edge to Leinster.

Cullen was asked if he felt his team had a point to prove heading into the game – on Friday, Leinster posted a video on social media captioned: ‘We’re not here to prove people wrong. We’re here to prove ourselves right’, which opened with a series of negative headlines about the team following recent performances.

“I’ve never heard that mantra but I wouldn’t be a social media man. I don’t know who that came from,” Cullen said.

“We always feel like we have a point to prove,” he continued.

“Certainly I do anyway. Because that’s just the nature of the job I’m in and the team are in a pretty similar situation so listen, we would love to go out and win every week. What have we played this season now? Eighteen regular season games and two knockout games, four pool Champions Cup games and three knockouts. What’s that, 27 games, next week we get to play a 28th. A perfect season you get to play 29. We will get to play 28, we have lost three. Every week you play you feel like you have a point to prove. I don’t think it’s hugely different, to be honest.

Can they play their best every week? Listen, they’re not robots. There is an opposition that is fully motivated as well. It’s about dusting ourselves off now, a very physical game and I’m sure the other one will be too.

“We don’t have to travel too far for the final, thankfully. We need to make that count in how we go about preparing because that’s a bit that we can control. There are other bits that we can’t control, unfortunately.”

The province can look forward to a URC final at Croke Park next Saturday, where Leinster will look to end a four-year trophy drought.

“There is joy for us in the fact that we have another week together. There are some great characters in the group that have been around a long, long time and have been great servants for the club,” Cullen said.

“It’s making sure we have a great week now and get excited about putting on another performance, showing what it means to play for Leinster and to represent the province.”