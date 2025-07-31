Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh open with even-par rounds at Women's Open

IRISH DUO LEONA Maguire and Lauren Walsh have both shot even-par opening rounds of 72 at the AIG Women’s Open, one of the Majors on the Ladies European Tour.

With play still underway at Royal Porthcawl, Wales, it’s fluid at the top of the leaderboard, but Maguire and Walsh sit in a share of 33rd, four shots off the current lead.

You can view the live leaderboard here>

Maguire started on the front nine, bogeying on the first and fourth, before birdies arrived on the fifth and ninth. She again dropped shots on the 11th and 14th, before finishing on a high with birdies on holes 15 and 18.

Walsh also kept an even keel, shooting birdies on the ninth and 11th, and bogeys on the second and 12th.

Anna Foster tees off at 3.11pm.

Japan’s Eri Okayama currently leads the field, four-under thru 12 holes.

There are six golfers a shot further back in second, including Japanese trio Shiho Kuwaki, Mao Saigo and Chisato Iwai after opening with rounds of 69.

More to follow.

- Updated 2.29pm to correct scores