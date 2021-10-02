Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 2 October 2021
Advertisement

Maguire six shots off the lead after solid second round in New Jersey

The Cavan native is staying in contention at the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 2 Oct 2021, 6:27 PM
9 minutes ago 79 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564035
Leona M
Image: Brian Spurlock
Leona M
Leona M
Image: Brian Spurlock

LEONA MAGUIRE IS just six shots off the lead and nicely positioned after a solid performance in the second round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

The Cavan native, who was two shots off the lead on Friday, added another strong display on Saturday as she carded a one-under 70 to keep her in contention on five-under overall.

Maguire finished her second round with four birdies and three bogeys, while Jin Young Ko of South Korea is the current leader on 11-under.

There are three players in a tie for second place, with Australia’s Su Oh, Perrine Delacour of France and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff all on seven-under.

At time of publication, Stephanie Meadow is on one-over through five holes. The projected cut is one-under.

Follow the live leaderboard here.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie