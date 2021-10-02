Maguire six shots off the lead after solid second round in New Jersey

LEONA MAGUIRE IS just six shots off the lead and nicely positioned after a solid performance in the second round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

The Cavan native, who was two shots off the lead on Friday, added another strong display on Saturday as she carded a one-under 70 to keep her in contention on five-under overall.

Maguire finished her second round with four birdies and three bogeys, while Jin Young Ko of South Korea is the current leader on 11-under.

There are three players in a tie for second place, with Australia’s Su Oh, Perrine Delacour of France and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff all on seven-under.

At time of publication, Stephanie Meadow is on one-over through five holes. The projected cut is one-under.

Follow the live leaderboard here.

