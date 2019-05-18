This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cavan star Maguire seals second professional win to close in on full tour card

The 24-year-old clinced a five-stroke victory in North Carolina.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 18 May 2019, 4:52 PM
9 minutes ago 296 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4641537
A very happy Leona Maguire after her second pro-win.
Image: Leona Maguire Twitter.
A very happy Leona Maguire after her second pro-win.
A very happy Leona Maguire after her second pro-win.
Image: Leona Maguire Twitter.

CAVAN STAR LEONA Maguire is all but assured of a full LGPA tour card for next season after securing her second professional win at the Symetra Classic in North Carolina.

The 24-year-old, who clinched her first professional win at the Windsor Golf Classic last month, clinched a five-stroke victory this weekend. 

Maguire went into the final round in a four-way tie for the lead but pulled away from the field to secure the win, hitting five birdies in all.

She started the final round with par shots shots before sinking a pair of birdies in the sixth and seventh holes.

Further birdie shots followed between the 11th and 14th holes before a final birdie on the 18th to card a five-under 67, leaving her on 10-under overall.

Leona Maguire Source: Leona Maguire Twitter.

Maguire came close to collecting her second professional win at the IOA Invitational in Georgia last weekend, but was edged out in a four-way playoff by Spaniard Maria Parra.

But the win in North Carolina puts her in pole position to collect a full LPGA card for next season.

She now goes top of the Volvik Race For The Card rankings with earnings of $73,790, which is $20,000 clear of her nearest challenger.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie