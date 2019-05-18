Cavan star Maguire seals second professional win to close in on full tour card

A very happy Leona Maguire after her second pro-win.

CAVAN STAR LEONA Maguire is all but assured of a full LGPA tour card for next season after securing her second professional win at the Symetra Classic in North Carolina.

The 24-year-old, who clinched her first professional win at the Windsor Golf Classic last month, clinched a five-stroke victory this weekend.

Maguire went into the final round in a four-way tie for the lead but pulled away from the field to secure the win, hitting five birdies in all.

She started the final round with par shots shots before sinking a pair of birdies in the sixth and seventh holes.

Further birdie shots followed between the 11th and 14th holes before a final birdie on the 18th to card a five-under 67, leaving her on 10-under overall.

Maguire came close to collecting her second professional win at the IOA Invitational in Georgia last weekend, but was edged out in a four-way playoff by Spaniard Maria Parra.

But the win in North Carolina puts her in pole position to collect a full LPGA card for next season.

She now goes top of the Volvik Race For The Card rankings with earnings of $73,790, which is $20,000 clear of her nearest challenger.

