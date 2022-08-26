Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 26 August 2022
Leona Maguire confirms she will play next month's Women's Irish Open

Dromoland Castle hosts the Irish Open as it returns to the European schedule for the first time in 10 years.

By Niall Kelly Friday 26 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM
10 minutes ago 79 Views 0 Comments
Maguire: "I cannot wait to play again in front of the Irish fans."
Image: PA
Image: PA

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS confirmed that she will tee up at next month’s Women’s Irish Open in an invaluable boost to the tournament on its return to the European Tour schedule.

Dromoland Castle in County Clare hosts the tournament from 22-25 September — the first time that it has been played since 2012 — but Maguire’s participation was uncertain due to her LPGA Tour schedule in America.

“I have heard amazing things about what they are doing at Dromoland with their investment into the course,” the world number 16 said, “and I cannot wait to play again in front of the Irish fans.”

The Women’s Irish Open was first held in 1994 and played 15 times, but has not been staged since the 2012 renewal in Killeen Castle and now makes its return to the schedule following a 10-year gap.

KPMG have agreed a three-year deal as title sponsors for the tournament, while Dromoland’s championship golf course has benefitted from an estimated €2 million upgrade in recent years.

About the author:

Niall Kelly
