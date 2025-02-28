Maguire 11 off the pace in Singapore as New Zealander Ko charges up leaderboard

LEONA MAGUIRE IS 11 shots off the lead heading into the weekend at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Maguire was on three-over after the opening round and has dropped further back after carding a 73 after starting on the back nine. Maguire bogeyed the 12th but recovered with a birdie on the next hole. She then bogeyed the 17th and dropped another shot on the third followed by a second birdie on the fifth to leave her in a share of 45th place.

Meanwhile, Lydia Ko Surged up a tight leaderboard with a five-under-par 67 to trail South Korea’s Kim A-lim by one shot after the second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

New Zealander Ko goes into the weekend in second place having entered round two of the LPGA event in a share of seventh, three shots off the pace.

The Paris Olympic champion parred the first four holes before picking up two birdies on holes five and eight.

A pair of birdies on 12 and 13, followed by another gain on 16, saw her close her bogey-free round for a two-day total of six-under-par 138 at Sentosa Golf Club.

After the highs of 2024 where she won the gold medal in Paris and was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, a relaxed Ko is seeking new challenges for the 2025 season.

Kim, who held the overnight lead, maintained her position atop the congested leaderboard with a 69 and 137 total.

England’s Charley Hull and 2021 champion Kim Hyo-joo are tied for third after posting rounds of 70 and 66 respectively.

