Fact To File roars back to his best with Irish Gold Cup victory

FACT TO FILE bounced back to form to lift the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, with stablemate Galopin Des Champs having to settle for a gallant third place in his bid to land the Leopardstown showpiece for the fourth year in a row.

A dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and victorious in the Dublin Racing Festival feature in each of the past three seasons, Galopin Des Champs was the 15-8 favourite to match the feat of another Willie Mullins-trained superstar in Florida Pearl, who claimed four renewals between 1999 and 2004.

The 10-year-old suffered his first defeat in eight starts over fences at Leopardstown when third in his bid for a third Savills Chase in late December, but as that was his belated seasonal reappearance, improvement was expected under Paul Townend.

Fact To File (9/2) keeps up the tempo superbly to win the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Grade 1).



It was a Willie Mullins 1-2-3 with Gaelic Warrior second. Galopin Des Champs could only finish third.



Mark Walsh has had a brilliant two days. pic.twitter.com/wqvQ8EiZFH — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 2, 2026

After tracking Savills Chase winner Affordale Fury for much of the way, Galopin Des Champs jumped to the front four fences from home – drawing a cheer from the crowd – but was quickly joined by Monty’s Star and Fact To File, who was bidding to put a disappointing run in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day behind him.

Another Mullins runner in Gaelic Warrior threw his hat into the ring from the home turn, but 9-2 shot Fact To File was travelling much the best under Mark Walsh and kept up the gallop to score by five lengths.

Gaelic Warrior was a clear second, with Galopin Des Champs narrowly beating Firefox to third to give the champion trainer a one-two-three. Reigning Cheltenham hero Inothewayurthinkin was a tired faller at the last, but was able to walk away.

Earlier, Romeo Coolio was made to fight for victory in the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Gordon Elliott’s 4-9 favourite was one of only three horses in the two-mile-one-furlong Grade One event, with the outsider Downmexicoway detached from an early stage.

4-9F Romeo Coolio, for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Eliott, just held on at the line to repel a renewed effort from Kargese in the Goffs Irish Arkle@LeopardstownRC #DublinRacingFestival #rtesport

📺@rte2 & @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/4yiwTuCZ7H — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 2, 2026

It was effectively a match between the market leader and the Willie Mullins-trained mare Kargese, with Romeo Coolio eventually getting on top in the hands of Jack Kennedy, only for Kargese to rally under Paul Townend and close right to the line, which in her case came half a length too soon.

Advertisement

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy after winning with Romeo Coolio at Leopardstown. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“They went a good gallop, the pedal never came off. They went very fast,” said Elliott.

“Our lad needs every bit of the trip, he was flat out. The mare had us at it. He made a few mistakes, but he’s very gutsy and he digs deep. He pulled up when he got to the front then and I was glad the line came when it did.

“It’ll be interesting to see what Jack says. I’d say Jack maybe idled a bit as well, he thought he was home and hosed. He should have kept going, but thankfully we held on.

“They are great lads and big supporters of Cullentra. This horse was bought to be a stayer, we’re hoping he’ll go the whole way.”

Jack Kennedy onboard Romeo Coolio holds off Paul Townend onboard Kargese to win. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Romeo Coolio was eased to 5-1 from 7-2 by Coral for the Arkle at Cheltenham, and of future plans Elliott added: “I wouldn’t be shocked to see him stepping out in trip now. He has three Grade Ones won now so everything else is a bonus. The lads are from the UK so they are very keen to have a runner in Cheltenham.

“He’ll be in both races (the Arkle and Brown Advisory) and we’ll make our mind up at the time which is the right race to go for.”

Dave Rabson, of owners KDTA racing, added: “He’s shown his bottle again. If you look at the two races, here and at Christmas, just after the second-last you’re going ‘we’re in a bit of trouble here’ and then he shows you what he’s got.

“Three Grade Ones this year, he’s a proper horse now. This is what we bought him for, to go over proper fences, for big days, for Grade Ones and the boss has given us three. He’s probably even par for this year with me!

“We’ll sit down. Dave (Page), Mouse (O’Ryan) and myself will give our opinions and then Gordon will tell us what we’re doing!”

Jack Kennedy celebrates winning with Romeo Coolio. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Kennedy told RTE 2: “We went a very strong gallop. My lad’s jumping was unbelievable until the ditch down the back and he just made two little mistakes then. I was on the back foot really the whole way from there. I suppose his stamina kicked in down to the last and he probably got a bit lonely in front. To be fair to the mare, she was good and hardy to get back at him.

“He does (have the heart of a lion), he is very tough.”