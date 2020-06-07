This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A gentleman' - Tributes paid after death of ex-Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan (61)

The Clara man died as a result of a road traffic accident on Saturday.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 10:07 AM
25 minutes ago 1,048 Views 2 Comments
TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN flowing in for former Kilkenny and Clara hurler Lester Ryan Snr after he died following a road traffic accident yesterday.

The 61-year-old passed away as a result of an accident involving his bicycle and a tractor close to his home in Gowran, Kilkenny.

Kilkenny Camogie was deeply saddened to hear that Lester Ryan had died today after an accident. Lester was a gentleman and he worked with a number of officers during the recent hosting of the National Féile in kilkenny. He was also a GAA referee having joined the ranks a number of years ago. A great GAA man he played with Clara alongside his brothers Johnny (RIP) and Harry and also played with Kilkenny winning two Minor All Ireland Medals and three Senior Leinster titles. He was member of the Leinster Council where he worked for a number of years as a Coaching Officer he had retired a number of years ago. He was also heavily involved with the Leinster Poc Fada committee where people would see him in attendance in Howth for the Provincial Finals. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Christine, sons Joseph & Conor and his daughters Niamh & Eimear Ar a dheis dé go raibh a ainm dilís

Ryan played for Kilkenny in the 1980s and ’90s, winning three Leinster titles alongside his brother Harry. 

Ryan’s other brother, Johnny, also played with the Clara club. Johnny Ryan died in 2015 following a farm accident.

Ryan’s nephew is the 2014 Kilkenny All-Ireland winning captain, Lester Ryan. 

Ryan held a coaching role with the Leinster Council in recent years, was a GAA referee, and also part of the Leinster Poc Fada committee. 

Following Ryan Snr’s death at the age of 61, the GAA community has been united in paying tribute.

 

The42 Team

