'A gentleman' - Tributes paid after death of ex-Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan (61)

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN flowing in for former Kilkenny and Clara hurler Lester Ryan Snr after he died following a road traffic accident yesterday.

The 61-year-old passed away as a result of an accident involving his bicycle and a tractor close to his home in Gowran, Kilkenny.

Ryan played for Kilkenny in the 1980s and ’90s, winning three Leinster titles alongside his brother Harry.

Ryan’s other brother, Johnny, also played with the Clara club. Johnny Ryan died in 2015 following a farm accident.

Ryan’s nephew is the 2014 Kilkenny All-Ireland winning captain, Lester Ryan.

Ryan held a coaching role with the Leinster Council in recent years, was a GAA referee, and also part of the Leinster Poc Fada committee.

Following Ryan Snr’s death at the age of 61, the GAA community has been united in paying tribute.

All associated with Kilkenny GAA were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Lester Ryan (Senior). As a player and as a Coach he left his mark on the GAA community both in Kilkenny and beyond. We extend our sympathies to his Wife and family. Ar deis Dé go raibh a anam. — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) June 7, 2020 Source: Kilkenny GAA /Twitter

It was with much regret and deep sorry that we learned of the untimingly passing of Lester Ryan RIP yesterday evening. Many people involved in Camogie and the GAA across Carlow knew and above all respected Lester. A pure gentleman whose intention always was to improve every pic.twitter.com/atUmMXzX6t — Carlow CountyCamogie (@CamogieCarlow) June 7, 2020 Source: Carlow CountyCamogie /Twitter