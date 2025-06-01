Mo Nerney's double helps Laois to opening championship win

LAOIS, RELEGATED FROM the senior grade last year, got their TG4 All-Ireland intermediate campaign off to a winning start when they defeated Roscommon by 3-11 to 2-7 in Portlaoise.

A goal just before the break from Mo Nerney, after Emily Lacey landed four points, helped Laois to lead by 1-8 to 1-5 at the interval, with Caoimhe Lennon getting the first of her two goals for Roscommon.

Laois, winners of the TG4 All-Ireland IFC title three years ago, opened up a seven-point lead when Nerney got her second goal from a penalty and they pushed on from there with Lauren Kearney getting their third goal before Lennon responded for Roscommon with her second goal.

Westmeath, who defeated Laois in the TG4 Leinster IFC final, got their championship campaign off to a winning start when they defeated Down by 2-9 to 1-10 at Ballynacargy.

Westmeath, with Caoimhe Kilmurray and Sarah Dillon prominent, led by 2-5 to 0-6 at the end of the opening half.

Down hit back with a goal from Niamh Rice early in the second half but Westmeath, with goalkeeper Aoife Temple saving a penalty, held on for victory.

Advertisement

Monaghan, beaten by Cavan in the Ulster semi-final, got revenge when they emerged 2-11 to 1-13 victors at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

A goal from Aishling Sheridan helped Cavan lead by 1-8 to 1-2 at the break, with Éabha Sherry converting a 12th minute penalty for Monaghan.

Sherry got her second goal of the match after 40 minutes and with interval substitute Holly McQuaid hitting 0-5, four of them from play, Monaghan edged out their neighbours to claim victory.

A strong opening half display laid the foundation for Clare’s 5-12 to 2-6 win over Offaly in Ennis. Two goals from Ellie Hanrahan and one from Megan Downes saw them lead by 3-9 to 1-1 at the interval.

They pushed on from there with Lucy Shanahan and Edel McNamara also finding the net in an impressive display.

Meanwhile, the race for TG4 All-Ireland junior title also got under way this weekend with Sligo repeating their group win over Derry last year with a 2-11 to 2-4 win in Owenbeg.

Limerick scored a facile win over Kilkenny while Antrim also proved far too strong for Longford.

Results

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 1

Laois 3-11 Roscommon 2-7

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 2

Westmeath 2-9 Down 1-10

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 3

Monaghan 2-11 Cavan 1-13

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 4

Clare 5-12 Offaly 2-6

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship Group A

Sligo 2-11 Derry 2-4

Limerick 7-23 Kilkenny 0-00

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship Group B

Antrim 4-15 Longford 0-5