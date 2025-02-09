Third win in three games for Armagh as Meath, Kerry and Tyrone also earn points

HOLDERS Armagh made it three wins from three in Division 1 of the Lidl National Football League.

The Orchard County followed up impressive victories against Kerry and Tyrone by getting the better of Dublin at Parnell Park by 0-11 to 2-4.

Niamh Reel kicked five points as the defending champions held off a late surge from Dublin to maintain their winning start to the campaign.

A goal from Kate Sullivan after 18 minutes kept Dublin in touch but they trailed by 0-6 to 1-2 at the interval.

Reel’s fourth of the afternoon extended Armagh’s lead after the restart and efforts from Caroline O’Hanlon (free), substitute Caoimhe McNally and Niamh Henderson pushed them further clear but they faced a nervous finish when Niamh Hetherton got a Dublin goal three minutes from time to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

Meath also maintained their impressive start with a third straight victory, this time against visitors Waterford as Kerrie Cole helped herself to an outstanding haul of 2-2 at Pairc Tailteann in Navan as they withstood a strong final quarter fightback from Waterford to triumph by 2-11 to 1-13.

Cole rattled the net inside the opening 30 seconds for her fourth goal in just three games this year but 1-2 from Lauren McGregor kept Waterford in touch at 1-9 to 1-4 at the interval.

Cole’s second goal after 33 minutes extended Meath’s lead but they had to dig deep to stave off a spirited Waterford finish.

Elsewhere in the top flight, TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Kerry made it back-to-back wins as they saw off Kildare at Fitzgerald Stadium by 2-10 to 0-7.

Siofra O’Shea struck for 1-4 and Danielle O’Leary for 1-3 as Kerry had too much power for a Kildare side that kept trying to the end in an entertaining game.

O’Leary’s goal after ten minutes saw Kerry lead by 1-3 to 0-3 at the break before O’Shea’s goal in the 38th minute put Kerry into a commanding 2-6 to 0-4 lead and they never looked back.

And in a crucial tie at the bottom of the table, Tyrone finally registered their first points of the season when they came from behind to oust Mayo by 1-15 to 2-11 in Swinford.

A goal from Clodagh Keane put Mayo into a commanding 1-9 to 0-5 interval lead but Tyrone used the wind in the second half and fought back after Sinead Walsh got Mayo’s second goal, with Chloe McCaffrey, who finished with 0-7, leading the way.

A goal from Sorcha Gormley got Tyrone level and while Erin Murray edged Mayo back in front, Tyrone finished strongly and two points from Niamh O’Neill secured an invaluable win for the Ulster side.

RESULTS

Lidl National Football League Division One Round Three

Armagh 0-11 Dublin 2-4

Kerry 2-10 Kildare 0-7

Tyrone 1-15 Mayo 2-11

Meath 2-11 Waterford 1-13

Division Two

Donegal 1-7 Monaghan 0-8

Galway 1-18 Roscommon 1-11

Cork 3-12 Tipperary 0-9

Clare 2-17 Westmeath 0-7

Division Three

Cavan 6-17 Carlow 1-4

Laois 2-11 Down 4-3

Limerick 5-12 Offaly 1-4

Louth 1-6 Wexford 0-6

Division Four

Fermanagh 4-14 Longford 4-8

Leitrim 1-11 Wicklow 3-4