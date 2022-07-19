Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cahill: 'I want to be very clear that I received a phone call a short time after Colm Bonnar's exit'

The new Tipperary manager said he understands why people are angry about the handling of Bonnar’s departure.

Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

NEW TIPPERARY MANAGER Liam Cahill has insisted he did not discuss the role with the county board prior to Colm Bonnar’s departure. 

The Premier County announced last week that Bonnar had been “relieved of his duties” after just one campaign. Bonnar was initially handed a three-year term but his time in charge came to an end on the back of a disappointing season for Tipperary.

The manner of the move was widely criticised, with Bonnar’s club Cashel King Cormacs releasing a statement lambasting the Tipperary county board’s handling of the situation.

One day after Boonar’s exit, Cahill departed Waterford after three years at the helm. He was confirmed as new Tipperary senior hurling manager on Monday.

Speaking to RTE Sport, the Ballingarry native said he only received a call after the position became available. 

“I want to be very clear that I received a phone call a short time after Colm Bonnar’s exit from the Tipperary job. For me, second time around, it was very simple. The answer was yes and it went from there.

“I can relate to why there would be anger out there. Colm Bonnar took on this job at a really difficult time. There was a lot of injuries and retirements and he was the man who put his hand up last year to take it on.

“I can understand people would be angry that he wasn’t given more time. I for one don’t know what conversations Colm Bonnar had with the Tipperary County Board.

“Unfortunately inter-county hurling is a results-driven business and results last year in the Munster Championship might not have helped Colm’s cause. What can I say, only that I wish Colm Bonnar all the best for the future.”

Waterford’s year ended in disappointment. After winning the league, they failed to get out of Munster. Nevertheless, Cahill said it was a difficult decision to leave the role. 

“Winning the league was the highlight of that but I had done three years and I just felt maybe a new voice might be required to get these guys to win an All-Ireland.

“Poor performances come with every team eventually. To be honest this year just didn’t end the way we wanted it too. I really felt the players were capable of winning the All-Ireland and for some reason our year fell flat. Maybe a new voice might rekindle the form they showed with me over the last few years.”

