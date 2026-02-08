Liam Cahill: 'We are talking out both sides of our mouth in the GAA in relation to player welfare'

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Cahill has called for a rethink on the current structure that sees some of his brightest young talents juggle college and county commitments.

Cahill started Oisin O’Donoghue in attack in last night’s game against Cork, while he brought Darragh McCarthy off the bench.

The pair will feature for UL in next Friday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final against Mary Immaculate College in Croke Park, examples of the punishing schedule they are undergoing.

“I’ve said it after the Galway and the Offaly games that the month of January and into the second week of February was going to be really difficult to manage when you have five players involved in the Fitzgibbon Cup final on Friday night.

“Oisin O’Donoghue and Darragh McCarthy have to play again in the Fitzgibbon final and a few more we left off tonight. It is not simple. It is definitely something that has to be looked at next year. I hear talks of maybe an extra group or extra matches in the Fitzgibbon next year. Something will have to give.

“It is just not feasible to play here in front of the crowds and the level we are playing, when fellas have played equally competitive and aggressive games 48 hours before. We are talking out both sides of our mouth in the GAA if we continue to allow that to happen in relation to player welfare. It has to work some way better.”

“Assign a five or six week period for it and just get it played off and Fitzgibbon players be with their colleges only for that period of time. Or whether the Fitzgibbon goes to a simple one chance and you are beaten and finish. There are fellas more equipped to come up with the solutions than me. I think it is definitely something that has to be looked at. ”

One of the headlines from the game was the red cards shown to Shane Barrett and Jason Forde from a flashpoint that developed before half-time.

“It is disappointing when you see that developing,” remarked Cahill.

“There were a lot of bodies to be honest with you, I couldn’t really see what instigated it or what happened. I think the two players in question were just misfortunate in a lot of ways to be the two to pay the price. Talking to the officials afterwards it was a case of bring control back into the game. I think it will be minimal enough in relation to suspensions.

“He (Jason Forde) is very disappointed to be the one because there were a number of challenges coming together and Jason was involved in one or two in close succession so maybe that’s why he was identified. It is difficult to officiate when you have so many bodies involved. Both players were asked to step away. In fairness to Liam Gordon he consulted his linesmen. Good job by Liam and his officials tonight, we have no complaints in that regard.”

