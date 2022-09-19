Blow for Republic of Ireland U21s as Kerrigan suffers ACL injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 star Liam Kerrigan is set for a lengthy lay-off after suffering an ACL tear.

Kerrigan, who joined Serie B side Como 1907 earlier this year, explained on Instagram that he suffered the injury during training last week.

Earlier today, the 22-year-old was ruled out of Jim Crawford’s squad for their upcoming European Championship play-offs as four changes were announced due to injury.

“This is so tough to write,” Kerrigan begins.

“But, during training last week I got injured. My ACL is torn. The pain was so intense but faded quickly so much so I thought I was ok but the coaching staff knew straight away something was not right.

“Although not on the pitch on Saturday I was there in the stands cheering on the team, celebrating the goals and I will be there as much as I can, because this is my team now.

“Although this is a massive blow for me, I am so grateful that I have a club like this behind me. I know they will do everything they can to get me back playing again and are already doing so. As much as I would love that to be in a few weeks I know I have to be patient and recover, get strong again.

“My Serie B debut was such a massive moment, that goal is etched in my memory. I know we have not had the start we wanted but I know the team has what it takes to turn our fortunes round.

“Today, I am getting some specific tests and then we will figure out what will be the best treatment. All I know is that I can’t wait to get back in shape and be able to play in front of the fans again.”

Ireland face Israel in the first leg of their play-off at Tallaght Stadium on Friday and will travel to Tel Aviv for the return leg next Tuesday.

