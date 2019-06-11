This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Hodnett and Moore fly home as Baird gets back in much-changed Ireland U20 side to face Italy

Liam Turner captains a depleted Ireland side as they aim to give themselves a chance at reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 2:36 PM
34 minutes ago
Moore scores a sensational solo effort against Australia.
Image: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO
Moore scores a sensational solo effort against Australia.
Moore scores a sensational solo effort against Australia.
Image: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

THE INJURIES CONTINUE to mount for Ireland during the punishing World Rugby U20 Championship.

Dynamic Munster back row John Hodnett (knee) and Ulster centre Stewart Moore (shoulder) are the latest to depart Noel McNamara’s camp in Argentina.

Moore, who scored a terrific individual try as Ireland threatened an upset against Australia on Saturday, will be replaced by James Ryan’s younger brother, David.

Shannon’s Luke Clohessy, son of former Ireland international Peter, will replace his fellow Munster man Hodnett and both fresh call-ups go straight in among the replacements for tomorrow’s meeting with Italy (kick-off 14.3o Irish time).

Along with the departure of the injured pair, there are eight changes to the starting XV who began the loss to the Junior Wallabies. Five changes come in the pack. Crucially, Ryan Baird is back in the second row after a disciplinary panel cleared him in the wake of his red card against Australia.

Towering Shannon lock Thomas Ahern joins him in the engine room behind the fresh legs of John McKee and Michael Milne. Azur Allison has come through return to play protocols after a suspected concussion against England and pulls the number eight shirt back on. Ronan Watters is ruled out of this match with concussion and so his place on the openside is filled by Ciaran Booth.

A reshuffled back-line sees Jake Flannery move to fullback with Ben Healy starting at 10 – where he played in the closing stages of the last two fixtures. Outside him, Cormac Foley fills in as a centre having played an impact role at scrum-half during the Six Nations.

Colm Reilly scores a try Colm Reilly scores a dramatic late try against Wales. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Colm Reilly slots in at scrum-half in place of vice-captain Craig Casey. Centre Liam Turner captains the side.

Italy came close to causing a shock against England last time out, but ultimately lost out 24-23. Ireland can qualify for the tournament’s semi-finals as a best runner-up if they can claim a bonus point-win over the Azzurrini and then results in Pool A and C go their way.

Failing a semi-final, they will go into play-offs for fifth place on Monday.

Ireland U20 (v Italy)

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)
14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)
13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster) Captain
12. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)
11. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)
10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)
9. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)
2. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
3. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)
4. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)
5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)
7. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)
17. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)
18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)
19. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht 
20. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 
21. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)
22. Luke Clohessy (Shannon/Munster) *
24. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)
25. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)
26. David Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *
27. Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD/Leinster) *
28. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster) *

