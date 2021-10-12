English club hand lifetime ban to supporter who sent racist message to opposition player

PORT VALE HAVE issued a lifetime ban to a supporter for sending a racially abusive message to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

The abuse came to the attention of Vale following their 3-2 win over Orient on 2 October.

Once the Staffordshire club were made aware of the message, they released a statement to reiterate their zero tolerance stance against racial abuse and apologised to the player while launching a full investigation.

The person who sent the message has since been interviewed by the police and the matter is now being dealt with by the criminal justice system, Vale revealed on Tuesday.

Club Statement



The club has a zero tolerance approach to all forms of abuse and would like to thank fans who condemned the individual responsible for the message and offered support to the player.#PVFChttps://t.co/Rp4a4jm7dY — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) October 12, 2021

The ban takes effect immediately, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

A statement on port-vale.co.uk read: “Both clubs would like to reiterate our zero tolerance stance to abuse of any kind and thank fans who condemned the individual responsible for the message and offered support to the player.”