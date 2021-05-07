BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 7 May 2021
Advertisement

Lille win derby at Lens to tighten grip on Ligue 1

The leaders are now just two wins from the title.

By AFP Friday 7 May 2021, 10:33 PM
11 minutes ago 318 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5431702
Burak Yilmaz celebrates.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Burak Yilmaz celebrates.
Burak Yilmaz celebrates.
Image: Imago/PA Images

LIGUE 1 LEADERS Lille held their nerve to win 3-0 at local rivals Lens on Friday and put the pressure back on their pursuers who play later in the weekend.

Lille took early control when veteran Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz converted a second-minute penalty.

They cruised to victory after Lens defender Clement Michelin was sent off for the second time in the Derby du Nord this season.

Lille have two matches left and the victory puts them four points ahead of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who visit Rennes on Sunday evening.

Third-place Monaco are eight points behind with three games to play.

Lens, meanwhile, surrendered their hold on a guaranteed Europa League place, dropping below Marseille on goal difference.

Lille pressed from the start and won a penalty after 62 seconds as both Seko Fofana and Jonathan Clauss lunged into a challenge on Jonathan Bamba.

The 35-year old Yilmaz smashed the spot kick in off the inside of the post.

Michelin, who was one of two Lens players sent off as Lens lost 4-0 at Lille in October, received his first yellow card for a tackle from behind on Yilmaz after 29 minutes.

He collected he second for jumping into Mehmet Zeki Celik rather than contest a header after 35 minutes.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Yilmaz punished the home team five minutes later with a ferocious, curling long-range drive that left goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca flat-footed as it flew into the top corner.

Lille added a third after 60 minutes. Leca parried a Bamba shot straight to Jonathan David who scored.

While the normally passionate derby was played in an empty stadium, fans of both clubs showed their support before the game.

Thousands of Lille fans gave their team bus a noisy send off on its 35 kilometre drive to Lens, while a crowd of home fans gathered outside the stadium.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie