Live: Limerick v Cork, All-Ireland SHC semi-final

GOAL!
18mins: Limerick 0-6 Cork 1-7
Brian Hayes buries the ball into the Limerick net, a really nice finish.
17mins: Limerick 0-6 Cork 0-7
Harnedy scores for Cork, Limerick follow with two poor wides. They’ve hit five wides already.
14mins: Limerick 0-6 Cork 0-6
Wonderful point from David Reidy, who shows great strength to hold of his marker and score.
12mins: Limerick 0-5 Cork 0-6
Cork ahead again, Seamus Harnedy finishes a fine team score before Mark Coleman gets his first of the day. Limerick respond through Tom Morrissey.
10mins: Limerick 0-4 Cork 0-4
Limerick hit three quickfire points and we’re level. Gillane nails a free before Cathal O’Neill adds a point from the sideline and Seamus Flanagan quickly follows with the equaliser.
7mins: Limerick 0-1 Cork 0-4
Cork are flying! Declan Dalton puts them into the lead before Alan Connolly and Darragh Fitzgibbon add two more points.
4mins: Limerick 0-1 Cork 0-1
Robert Downey gets Cork on the scoreboard, breaking down the middle and splitting the posts under fierce pressure from Aaron Gillane. It’s a mile a minute, with Limerick already hitting two wides and Cork one.
1 min: Limerick 0-1 Cork 0-0
And Limerick have the first score of the day, a nice strike from Aaron Gillane.
We’re underway! Croke Park looking and sounding great with over 80,000 in attendance.
Here’s a reminder of how the two teams are set to line out today:
Limerick:
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Declan Hannon (Adare — captain) 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
8. Will O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 9. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
Cork:
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)
5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)