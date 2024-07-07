Advertisement
Kate, Beauden, Nigel, Tracey and Emily Doherty from Buttevant, Cork.
LIVE BLOG

Live: Limerick v Cork, All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Follow all the action from Croke Park live.
3.35pm, 7 Jul 2024
3.4k
2

1 min ago 4:19PM

GOAL!

18mins: Limerick 0-6 Cork 1-7

Brian Hayes buries the ball into the Limerick net, a really nice finish. 

2 mins ago 4:17PM

17mins: Limerick 0-6 Cork 0-7

Harnedy scores for Cork, Limerick follow with two poor wides. They’ve hit five wides already.

4 mins ago 4:15PM

14mins: Limerick 0-6 Cork 0-6

Wonderful point from David Reidy, who shows great strength to hold of his marker and score.

7 mins ago 4:12PM

12mins: Limerick 0-5 Cork 0-6

Cork ahead again, Seamus Harnedy finishes a fine team score before Mark Coleman gets his first of the day. Limerick respond through Tom Morrissey.

9 mins ago 4:10PM

10mins: Limerick 0-4 Cork 0-4

Limerick hit three quickfire points and we’re level. Gillane nails a free before Cathal O’Neill adds a point from the sideline and Seamus Flanagan quickly follows with the equaliser.

12 mins ago 4:07PM

7mins: Limerick 0-1 Cork 0-4

Cork are flying! Declan Dalton puts them into the lead before Alan Connolly and Darragh Fitzgibbon add two more points. 

14 mins ago 4:05PM

4mins: Limerick 0-1 Cork 0-1

Robert Downey gets Cork on the scoreboard, breaking down the middle and splitting the posts under fierce pressure from Aaron Gillane. It’s a mile a minute, with Limerick already hitting two wides and Cork one.

17 mins ago 4:02PM

1 min: Limerick 0-1 Cork 0-0

And Limerick have the first score of the day, a nice strike from Aaron Gillane.

18 mins ago 4:01PM

We’re underway! Croke Park looking and sounding great with over 80,000 in attendance.

36 mins ago 3:43PM

Here’s a reminder of how the two teams are set to line out today:

Limerick:

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Declan Hannon (Adare — captain) 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Will O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 9. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Cork:

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

41 mins ago 3:38PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final meeting between Limerick and Cork.

If it’s anything like their Munster Championship encounter earlier in the summer, it’s going to be a cracker. Throw in at Croke Park is at 4pm.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
