Limerick hammer Cork in statement Munster hurling championship win
Limerick 3-26
Cork 1-16
LIMERICK HAMMERED CORK and sent out a huge statement at TUS Gaelic Grounds, as they maintained their bid for a seventh Munster senior hurling championship title in-a-row.
The Treaty led 2-18 to 0-9 at half time, with goals from Aaron Gillane and Adam English underlining their utter dominance.
Cork fought back in the second period, with Patrick Horgan rattling the back of the net, but Limerick finished strongly with Gillane on target from the penalty spot.
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)
10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
Subs
Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)
