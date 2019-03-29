All-Ireland winning captain returns for Limerick side aiming to end 22-year wait

DECLAN HANNON HAS been named in the Limerick team to play Waterford in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final at Croke Park (2pm).

Hannon returns at centre-back, having missed the semi-final win over Dublin.

Dan Morrissey reverts to the wing, with Paddy O’Loughlin making way in John Kiely’s only change from the three-point win at Nowlan Park last Sunday.

After captaining Limerick to their first All-Ireland title in 45 years last August, Hannon will hope to end another long wait at GAA headquarters this weekend.

The county’s most recent league success came when they got the better of Galway in 1997.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare — captain)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

18. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

22. Barry Murphy (Doon)

23. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

24. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

25. William O’Meara (Askeaton/Ballysteen)

26. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

