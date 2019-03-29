This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland winning captain returns for Limerick side aiming to end 22-year wait

The inclusion of Declan Hannon is Limerick’s only change for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Mar 2019, 9:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,794 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4568245
Limerick skipper Declan Hannon.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Limerick skipper Declan Hannon.
Limerick skipper Declan Hannon.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DECLAN HANNON HAS been named in the Limerick team to play Waterford in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final at Croke Park (2pm).

Hannon returns at centre-back, having missed the semi-final win over Dublin.

Dan Morrissey reverts to the wing, with Paddy O’Loughlin making way in John Kiely’s only change from the three-point win at Nowlan Park last Sunday.

After captaining Limerick to their first All-Ireland title in 45 years last August, Hannon will hope to end another long wait at GAA headquarters this weekend.

The county’s most recent league success came when they got the better of Galway in 1997.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare — captain)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
18. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
22. Barry Murphy (Doon)
23. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
24. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
25. William O’Meara (Askeaton/Ballysteen)
26. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Tottenham without Dier for Liverpool trip and no timescale set for his recovery
    Mané ready for Madrid switch, says former Southampton team-mate
    IRELAND
    Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy
    Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy
    'I couldn't ask for any more to be honest... I'm living my dream, as cringe as that sounds'
    Jon Walters: 'Now that I'm finished as a player, I'll spend a lot of time on myself'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie