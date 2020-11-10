BE PART OF THE TEAM

Limerick club Treaty United set to apply to play in League of Ireland First Division

Treaty United already have a senior team in the Women’s National League

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 11:06 AM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LIMERICK CLUB TREATY United have revealed that they are interested in applying for a First Division League of Ireland licence.

The news could be a major boost to soccer in the region by ensuring there is a League of Ireland team in action in Limerick once again.

Limerick FC were not part of the First Division in 2020 after undergoing a turbulent period that emerge from examinership in December 2019 and then take a High Court case against the FAI, which was formally settled, after the club had claimed they had not been invited to submit a licencing application and were therefore excluded from the league.

Treaty United already have a senior team in the Women’s National League and an underage outfit in the U17 League.

In a lengthy statement published on their club’s Twitter account, chairman Conn Murray outlined their current position.

“The focus and energy of my board has been on delivering a successful application and we look forward to working with the FAI throughout the process.

“I am very grateful for the overwhelming support we have received by key stakeholders in the Mid West and our aim remains to oversee a return of League of Ireland men’s football to the region.”

Fintan O'Toole
