Limerick club Treaty United set to apply to play in League of Ireland First Division

LIMERICK CLUB TREATY United have revealed that they are interested in applying for a First Division League of Ireland licence.

The news could be a major boost to soccer in the region by ensuring there is a League of Ireland team in action in Limerick once again.

Limerick FC were not part of the First Division in 2020 after undergoing a turbulent period that emerge from examinership in December 2019 and then take a High Court case against the FAI, which was formally settled, after the club had claimed they had not been invited to submit a licencing application and were therefore excluded from the league.

Treaty United already have a senior team in the Women’s National League and an underage outfit in the U17 League.

In a lengthy statement published on their club’s Twitter account, chairman Conn Murray outlined their current position.

“The focus and energy of my board has been on delivering a successful application and we look forward to working with the FAI throughout the process.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I am very grateful for the overwhelming support we have received by key stakeholders in the Mid West and our aim remains to oversee a return of League of Ireland men’s football to the region.”

Press Release from Treaty United pic.twitter.com/PyqbyFmbYK — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) November 10, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!