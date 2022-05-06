Kyle Hayes returns for Limerick while Tipp make five changes for third-round tie

KYLE HAYES HAS recovered from the hamstring strain which saw him miss out on Limerick’s victory over Waterford a fortnight ago and returns to the All-Ireland champions’ starting lineup for Sunday’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship round 3 clash.

Hayes comes back in at full-forward for Conor Boylan in one of two changes made by John Kiely. The other sees Limerick U20 Cathal O’Neill, who fired over three points when introduced in the 10th minute for the injured Cian Lynch against The Déise, start at centre-forward in place of Lynch who will miss the remainder of the provincial championship.

Advertisement

Seamus Flanagan, meanwhile, could make his first championship appearance of the season from the bench having missed out to this point through injury.

Colm Bonnar has made five changes to his Tipp side who were downed by Clare in their second-round tie. Conor Stakelum, Ger Browne, and Paul Flynn come in for the injured James Quigley, Jason Forde, and John McGrath respectively.

There is a swap of Hogans between the sticks, with Barry coming in for Brian, while Paddy Caddell displaces Dan McCormack in midfield.

Limerick

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Tipperary