Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

Kyle Hayes returns for Limerick while Tipp make five changes for third-round tie

Cathal O’Neill continues in place of the injured Cian Lynch, while Tipp have made a switch in goal for Sunday’s tie.

By Gavan Casey Friday 6 May 2022, 9:54 PM
15 minutes ago 883 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5757121
Kyle Hayes returns for The Treaty.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kyle Hayes returns for The Treaty.
Kyle Hayes returns for The Treaty.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KYLE HAYES HAS recovered from the hamstring strain which saw him miss out on Limerick’s victory over Waterford a fortnight ago and returns to the All-Ireland champions’ starting lineup for Sunday’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship round 3 clash.

Hayes comes back in at full-forward for Conor Boylan in one of two changes made by John Kiely. The other sees Limerick U20 Cathal O’Neill, who fired over three points when introduced in the 10th minute for the injured Cian Lynch against The Déise, start at centre-forward in place of Lynch who will miss the remainder of the provincial championship.

Seamus Flanagan, meanwhile, could make his first championship appearance of the season from the bench having missed out to this point through injury.

Colm Bonnar has made five changes to his Tipp side who were downed by Clare in their second-round tie. Conor Stakelum, Ger Browne, and Paul Flynn come in for the injured James Quigley, Jason Forde, and John McGrath respectively.

There is a swap of Hogans between the sticks, with Barry coming in for Brian, while Paddy Caddell displaces Dan McCormack in midfield.

Limerick

Lk-v.-Tipp-8.05.222-1200x675

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Tipperary

FSGakGuWYAEs6Ou

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie