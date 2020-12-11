BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 12 December 2020
Limerick's Gillane proves his fitness while Waterford make one change for final

Neil Montgomery has replaced Jake Dillon for the Deise ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC decider.

By Garry Doyle Friday 11 Dec 2020, 10:38 PM
Aaron Gillane has been named to start on Sunday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE MADE one change to their starting XV for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

Neil Montgomery has replaced Jake Dillon – and lines out at centre forward. Stephen O’Keeffe is in goal; Ian Kenny, Conor Prunty and Shane McNulty form the full-back line; Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Burca and the evergreen Kevin Moran comprise the half-backs; Jamie Barron and Kieran Bennett are at midfield; Jack Fagan, Montgomery and Stephen Bennett are the half-forward trio with Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson and Jack Prendergast named in the full-forward line.

Limerick, meanwhile, also named their team for Sunday’s decider and were boosted by the news that Aaron Gillane has convinced boss John Kiely he is fit enough to play in Sunday’s decider.

All-Ireland SHC final teams

LIMERICK

1: Nicky Quaid (Effin)
2: Sean Finn (Bruff)
3: Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
4: Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5: Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6: Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain
7: Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
8: Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9: William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10: Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11: Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
12: Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13: Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14: Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15: Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs:

16: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17: Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18: Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)
19: Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
20: Ronan Connolly (Adare)
21: Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
22: Richie English (Doon)
23: Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
24: Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
25: David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
26: Pat Ryan (Doon)

WATERFORD: 

1: Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2: Ian Kenny (Ballygunner) 

3: Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4: Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5: Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6: Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

7: Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8: Jamie Barron (FourMileWater)

9: Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart) 

10: Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

11: Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

12: Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13: Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14: Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

15: Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

