Porter and Ringrose among the tries as Lions smash Reds

Queensland Reds 12

British & Irish Lions 52

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions secured their second win in Australia with a strong showing to beat the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Andy Farrell’s men were 21-12 up at half time following a closely-contested opening 40, with Tommy Freeman, Andrew Porter and Duhan van der Merwe supplying the tries in an entertaining, open game.

The Lions then dominated the second half as they powered to a 40-point win, with Freeman, Maro Itoje, Jac Morgan, Huw Jones and Garry Ringrose scoring the five tries after the break.

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park was excellent as he struck up a strong half-back partnership with Finn Russell, and Leinster’s Jack Conan had a classy showing in the number eight shirt.

Wales international Jac Morgan was the official player of the match, while Lions captain Itoje put in a massive shift in the second row.

Lions Maro Itoje with Jock Campbell of the Reds. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

This second game on tour ended in a comprehensive win but the Lions had to survive some sloppy, disconnected play in the first half.

The Reds struck for the game’s opening try on eight minutes, former Ulster player Jeffery Toomaga-Allen powering over after a series of strong, aggressive carries from the home side, with Hunter Paisami instrumental to keeping the move flowing. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips converted to take full advantage.

The Lions went searching for a quick response but Bundee Aki couldn’t ground the ball from the back of a maul.

Farrell’s side were seeing plenty of ball but were struggling for a clinical edge while being frustrated by an aggressive Reds defence.

Approaching the end of the first quarter it finally clicked for the Lions. Enjoying penalty advantage from a lineout maul, the Lions swung the ball from left to right through the hands of Aki, Jones and Elliot Daly, before Freeman finished a fine flowing move in the corner. Russell converted and the Lions were level.

The lead didn’t last long, and Farrell won’t have enjoyed the ease with which the Reds scored their second – Kalani Thomas shoving a clever chip between Huw Jones and Duhan van der Merwe, with the latter too slow to react as centre Josh Flook swept in to collect and score. This time McLaughlin-Phillips’ conversion attempt was off target.

The Lions reacted well. Freeman was held up just short under the posts and from the resulting quick-tap penalty Porter marked his first start of this tour with a try, showing good strength to muscle over before Russell added his second conversion.

Jamison Gibson-Park. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Five minutes before the break the tourists extended their advantage, getting the reward for quick, purposeful play after winning a free-kick at the scrum. Gibson-Park attacked the short-side and quick hands from Ollie Chessum and Conan found van der Merwe, who went full stretch to score. Russell added an excellent conversion from the touchline.

Gibson-Park’s moment of real quality was followed by a scare – the scrum-half and Conan getting their wires mixed and letting the restart bounce toward the tryline. Lachie Anderson tried to dive on the ball but couldn’t ground it, a TMO review confirming no downward pressure.

A fast-paced opening half barrelled along, Ronan Kelleher failing to collect a high Jones pass as the Lions failed to make a five-on-two overlap count, marking the Lions’ ninth handling error of the opening half.

It was a frustrating end to an entertaining first 40, the Lions 21-12 up at the break.

The Lions started the second half brightly and were back over the tryline within five minutes. Aki drove his team up the pitch with a dominant carry, and Gibson-Park added another excellent contribution with a snipe and offload to send Itoje over, the Lions captain running a good support line to offer an option to his scrum-half. Russell tapped over the extras.

Farrell turned to his bench, changing up his entire front row and half-backs. Fin Smith, on at 10, was soon standing over his first conversion attempt, Morgan scoring the Lions’ fifth try after another series of quick, accurate passes.

Approaching the hour mark, Ireland lock James Ryan was sent in to make his Lions debut.

The Lions were increasingly dominant now, and Freeman notched his second try by powering past two Reds’ defenders, with Aki making another strong carry and pass during the build-up play.

Tommy Freeman scores a try. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Jones was next on the scoresheet, jumping to claim Tim Ryan’s attempted chip and running the ball home from deep. The play had started with Itoje stealing a Reds’ pass before the Lions kicked into the Reds’ half from their own 22. Smith’s conversion dragged wide.

With Daly struggling with an arm injury, the versatile fullback was replaced by Ringrose, who went to the wing as Freeman slotted into 15, while Ben Earl replaced Aki at centre.

The Lions had one late chance to add another score with the clock in the red, and Ringrose was on hand to collect a Mitchell pass and score the final points, with Smith’s conversion wide.

Queensland Reds scorers –

Try: Toomaga-Allen, Flook

Conversion: McLaughlin-Phillips [1/2]

British & Irish Lions scorers –

Try: Freeman [2], Porter, van der Merwe, Itoje, Morgan, Jones, Ringrose.

Conversion: Russell [4/4], Smith [2/4]

WESTERN FORCE: Jock Campbell (capt); Lachie Anderson, Josh Flook (Isaac Henry, 53), Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan; Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Kalani Thomas (Louis Werchon, 59); Aidan Ross (George Blake, 57), Matt Faessler (Josh Nasser, 53), Jeffery Toomaga-Allen (Sef Fa’agase, 58); Josh Canham (Ryan Smith, 59), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Angus Blyth, 53); Seru Uru, John Bryant, Joe Brial (Connor Vest, 64).

LIONS: Elliot Daly (Garry Ringrose, 66); Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki (Ben Earl, 66), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (Fin Smith, 51), Jamison Gibson-Park (Alex Mitchell, 51); Andrew Porter (Ellis Genge, 51), Ronan Kelleher (Luke Cowan-Dickie, 51), Will Stuart (Finlay Bealham, 51); Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum (James Ryan, 58); Tom Curry, Jac Morgan, Jack Conan.

Referee: James Doleman (New Zealand)