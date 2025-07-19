Lions start with a bang in Brisbane but Wallabies show signs of life

Australia 19

Lions 27

THE BUILD-UP was epic, with Lions fans marching down Caxton Street, drinking the place dry, then flooding into Suncorp Stadium. The Wallabies supporters brought the volume too, as much in hope as belief. The lights and the music and the fireworks suggested there was drama to come.

But then Andy Farrell’s Lions turned on the power and pulled clear early on, threatening to leave the Wallabies in the distance.

To their credit, Joe Schmidt’s men fought hard in the second half and closed the big scoreboard gap but it was too little, too late.

The Lions were 10-0 up after just 10 minutes and though they missed a few chances along the way, they were the better team at Suncorp Stadium. In the opening 45 minutes or so, Farrell’s side delivered the kind of physical, aggressive, smart performance that they’ve hinted at producing throughout this tour.

They were 12 points in front at the break, then led by 19 early in the second half, which meant the Wallabies would always struggle to recover.

Farrell’s selection decisions were vindicated, especially flankers Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry, who had belligerent, relentless displays. As blindside Beirne won breakdown poaches and lineout turnovers, Curry smashed everything that moved and came up with some brilliant moments of skill.

Curry was among the three Lions try-scorers, with Scottish centre Sione Tuipulotu dotting down the opening try of the series and Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan finishing a classy score in the right corner.

Finn Russell directed proceedings impressively from the Lions’ number 10 shirt, as well as continuing his excellent form off the kicking tee, while Jamison Gibson-Park helped Farrell’s team to largely control the tempo and territory.

Sione Tuipulotu celebrates the opening try of the series. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Wallabies, meanwhile, didn’t offer a huge amount in the first half but showed dogged work rate and a creditable fighting spirit in the second half. They struggled to put good moments on top of good moments, instead oscillating too quickly between good and bad.

And they struggled generate consistent momentum in their attack without the hulking, powerful figures of Will Skelton and Rob Valetini. That duo generally dent the opposition defence. Without them, the Wallabies couldn’t make headway.

Schmidt’s side produced a first-half try that seemed to come from nothing, 20-year-old wing Max Jorgensen contesting a Jake Gordon box kick, winning it back in a battle with Hugo Keenan, and streaking away to score.

And they improved in the second half despite falling well behind, taking advantage of the Lions falling into a lull to come up with a close-range scores from replacement back row Carlo Tizzanno and sub scrum-half Tate McDermott.

In contrast to the hosts, the big Lions carriers constantly breached the gainline. Sheehan, Ellis Genge, Curry, and Jack Conan were among their big collision winners but backs like Tuipulotu and Tommy Freeman out their hands up too in front of a crowd of 52,229.

At times, it was a brutal demonstration of the Lions’ physicality, so Schmidt will need Skelton and Valetini to return from their calf injuries with a big bang in next weekend’s second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Tonight, the Aussie supporters probably won’t be holding out massive hope of their side levelling the series in Melbourne. The Lions will feel they left a few more scores out there.

Lions fans at Suncorp Stadium. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell will surely have been frustrated with an indisciplined patch of form in the second half when they had gone 24-5 up, as well as the general lull in performance after he used his bench, but the Lions boss will certainly be delighted to go 1-0 up.

The only obvious injury worry for the Lions from this opener was second row Joe McCarthy, who was replaced early in the second half and had treatment for what appeared to be an ankle or foot issue on the bench.

The good stuff from the Lions was very good. Beirne came up with a breakdown turnover penalty just 25 seconds in, allowing Russell to open the scoring off the tee.

Their opening try was a peach as the impressive, energetic Tadhg Furlong swept a pass out the back and Russell offloaded for Sheehan to show good footwork. Genge went close off a Lowe offload but with penalty advantage playing, Russell lifted a beautiful bridge pass over three defenders to send Tuipulotu over.

Outside centre Huw Jones missed a chance for the Lions after powerful play from Lowe down the left, with Wallabies wing Jorgensen doing superbly to get back after Lowe fended him and denying Jones a clean finish. The TMO review showed Jones hadn’t released after Jorgensen’s try-saving tackle so his effort was chalked off.

The Lions were enjoying themselves in that opening 30 minutes, Furlong flinging a 15-metre pass off his left side at one stage, but Jorgensen’s try against the run of play sharpened their minds again.

Dan Sheehan scores for the Lions. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

A big bout of pressure before the break concluded with Curry barrelling over past opposite number Fraser McReight, then the Lions scored almost instantly on the other side of the interval.

Curry was key again, snaffling an Aussie overthrow at the lineout before offloading to the freewheeling Jones. He was stopped but the Lions were patient and a few phases later, slick hands from Jones and Curry sent Sheehan into the right corner.

From there, the Lions lost their way as they coughed up penalties and the Wallabies showed their grit to manufacture Tizzano’s try at the end of an extended period of possession down in the Lions’ 22 that included a Joseph Suaalii effort being chalked off.

When they surged up the other end and won a penalty, the Lions sensibly kicked three points through replacement out-half Marcus Smith to make it a 15-point margin with five minutes to go.

The Wallabies bounced back again with McDermott darting over to score and though the Lions had a chance to finish with another try, Nick Frost picked off their five-metre lineout.

The Lions are in front in the series, but will feel there is more to come in Melbourne.

Australia scorers:

Tries: Max Jorgensen, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott

Conversions: Tom Lynagh [0 from 1], Ben Donaldson [2 from 2]

Lions scorers:

Tries: Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Curry, Dan Sheehan

Conversions: Finn Russell [3 from 3]

Penalties: Finn Russell [1 from 1], Marcus Smith [1 from 1]

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau (Andrew Kellaway ’69), Harry Potter; Tom Lynagh (Ben Donaldson ’61), Jake Gordon (Tate McDermott ’59); James Slipper (Angus Bell ’50), Matt Faessler (Billy Pollard ’50), Allan Alaalatoa (Tom Robertson ‘); Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams (Tom Hooper ’59); Nick Champion de Crespigny (Carlo Tizzano ’67), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).

LIONS: Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (Bundee Aki ’58), James Lowe; Finn Russell (Marcus Smith ’67), Jamison Gibson-Park (Alex Mitchell ’75); Ellis Genge (Andrew Porter ’49), Dan Sheehan (Rónan Kelleher ’61), Tadhg Furlong (Will Stuart ’58); Maro Itoje (captain), Joe McCarthy (Ollie Chessum ’44); Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry (Ben Earl ’58), Jack Conan.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].