Lisa O’Rourke secures at least a bronze medal at World Boxing Championships

IRELAND’S LISA O’ROURKE has secured a bronze medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships after a quarter final victory over Morocco’s Saida Lahmidi in the light-middleweight.

O’Rourke’s victory makes her a two-time world medalist and will progress to fight the winner of the bout between Serbia and Kazakhstan.

More to follow…

Team Ireland’s 70kg Lisa O’Rourke is now a TWO time World medalist!



The 2022 champion has just claimed at least World bronze following a UD quarter final victory over Morocco’s Saida Lahmidi.



She’ll box for an up-grade against the winner of the bout underway now between Serbia… pic.twitter.com/2Y2jsgWjFu — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 13, 2025

Advertisement

More to follow…