Lisa O’Rourke secures at least a bronze medal at World Boxing Championships
IRELAND’S LISA O’ROURKE has secured a bronze medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships after a quarter final victory over Morocco’s Saida Lahmidi in the light-middleweight.
O’Rourke’s victory makes her a two-time world medalist and will progress to fight the winner of the bout between Serbia and Kazakhstan.
More to follow…
