Thursday 1 October 2020
Liveblog

Dundalk 0-0 KI Klaksvík

The game has settled down after a somewhat frantic opening.

Dundalk have the better possession and territory, with KI largely playing on the counter attack.

Another dangerous cross from Colovic.

However, Hoban can’t get a clean header away and the visitors clear their lines.

Good play from McEleney.

The midfielder finds space, before his curled attempt is parried away by Joensen.

Dundalk are coming more into this game now.

KI have started on the front foot.

A Bjartalid in-swinging free kick is easily cleared by Dundalk.

Moments later, a Midtskogen cross is scrambled away.

Then, Dundalk break, and Hoban heads just wide from a Colovic cross.

We’re underway…

And here’s how KI line out…

Confirmation of the Dundalk team…

I have a few knives in my back still, that I want to take away. It’s going to come some day. I will never have regrets. I work so hard, so focused on the tasks. It is what it is. This is soccer, this is life. You have to accept people, you have to accept they are sceptical about you.  They were right. I came here. Nobody knows me. I accept it.” 

– Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli spoke to the media yesterday ahead of tonight’s game.

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

This evening is without a doubt the biggest game involving an Irish club side in quite some time.

Dundalk go into the match knowing a win will see them reach the Europa League group stages and secure a minimum of €2.9 million in prize money, and an additional €500,000 for each subsequent win.

It won’t be easy, however. While the Lilywhites required penalty kicks to beat Sheriff previously, KI earned a remarkable 6-1 victory over Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi in the last round.

Victory for Filippo Giovagnoli’s men would see an Irish side reach the Europa League group stages for just the third time in the competition’s history, following on from Shamrock Rovers in 2011 and Dundalk in 2016.

The feat would also put Giovagnoli — who most Irish football wouldn’t have heard of before this season — in esteemed company, alongside Stephen Kenny and Michael O’Neill, both of whom have seen their careers soar since those respective achievements.

