6:42PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

This evening is without a doubt the biggest game involving an Irish club side in quite some time.

Dundalk go into the match knowing a win will see them reach the Europa League group stages and secure a minimum of €2.9 million in prize money, and an additional €500,000 for each subsequent win.

It won’t be easy, however. While the Lilywhites required penalty kicks to beat Sheriff previously, KI earned a remarkable 6-1 victory over Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi in the last round.

Victory for Filippo Giovagnoli’s men would see an Irish side reach the Europa League group stages for just the third time in the competition’s history, following on from Shamrock Rovers in 2011 and Dundalk in 2016.

The feat would also put Giovagnoli — who most Irish football wouldn’t have heard of before this season — in esteemed company, alongside Stephen Kenny and Michael O’Neill, both of whom have seen their careers soar since those respective achievements.