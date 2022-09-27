Ireland 0-0 Armenia
Ireland face Armenia as they bid to avoid relegation from the Nations League.
Ireland 0-0 Armenia
IRELAND 1-0 ARMENIA (EGAN 18)
Good run by Doherty down the right.
His cross finds Knight, whose volley is deflected wide.
Brady finds Parrott with a low cross.
The Preston loanee eludes a few players before he’s tackled and it goes out for a corner.
From the ensuing set piece, Brady’s ball in is met by O’Shea, whose header takes a slight deflection off Egan and goes wide.
Ireland create their first real chance of the match.
Jason Knight crosses for Michael Obafemi, whose header is just wide.
It was at an awkward angle for the Swansea striker as he was going backwards as he made contact with the ball.
Hendrick lays it back to Collins on the edge of the area but the defender’s attempt is well off target.
This might be a night where Ireland have to show patience, as Armenia have been very conservative so far.
Ireland have seen loads of the ball early on and are being patient in their build-up.
Nathan Collins has just made a good run down the right so they’re certainly not afraid to get bodies forward.
We’re underway…
Irish team doctor Alan Byrne is pictured above. It’s his last game tonight having been part of the Irish set-up as far back as the late ’90s, while his first match with the senior team was in the Brian Kerr era way back in February 2004.
Here’s a sample of what former Ireland international Damien Delaney is saying on Virgin Media…
"Stephen thinks that, and I hope he's right."— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 27, 2022
Damien Delaney on whether this young squad will be ready for the Euro 2024 campaign next year. #IRLARM | #COYBIG | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/0B2F8bVnVX
Some thoughts from Stephen Kenny ahead of the game…
👏”The supporters are really getting behind the team, it’s very inspiring”— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 27, 2022
Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny gives his thoughts ahead of tonight’s UEFA Nations League clash with Armenia pic.twitter.com/Klkfxxnpm1
Confirmation of the Irish team below…
STARTING XI | Ireland v Armenia— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 27, 2022
Robbie Brady & Jeff Hendrick come into the side replacing Josh Cullen and James McClean 🔁
Obafemi & Parrott get the nod up front for Ireland's last group game, with kick-off at 7.45pm 👌 pic.twitter.com/8FGNncOgIj
PARALLAX. I NEVER EXACTLY understood. There’s a priest. Could ask him.
So one went a sliver of one of Leopold Bloom’s interior monologues in Ulysses, wondering about the meaning of a phenomenon whereby the position of a fixed point can look different depending on the angle from which it’s viewed.
Were he around today, Bloom could have asked Nathan Collins to explain it.
You can read Gavin Cooney’s full match preview here.
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
Hello and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.
It feels like another important night for Stephen Kenny and Ireland.
There were encouraging aspects of the performance against Scotland at the weekend but that was not reflected by points on the board.
As a result of that loss and some disappointing results earlier in the campaign, tonight, they must either win or draw with Armenia to avoid relegation from the Nations League.
The visitors were well beaten 5-0 by Ukraine at the weekend, with manager Joaquín Caparrós coming under significant pressure as a result, though they will take some confidence from the fact they earned a 1-0 win over the Boys in Green in Yerevan last June.
So it’s fair to say both sides are in desperate need of a positive result to finish their respective indifferent campaigns on a high.
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)