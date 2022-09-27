Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

11,530 Views 2 Comments
Share

Ireland 0-0 Armenia

Good run by Doherty down the right.

His cross finds Knight, whose volley is deflected wide.

Brady finds Parrott with a low cross.

The Preston loanee eludes a few players before he’s tackled and it goes out for a corner.

From the ensuing set piece, Brady’s ball in is met by O’Shea, whose header takes a slight deflection off Egan and goes wide.

Ireland create their first real chance of the match.

Jason Knight crosses for Michael Obafemi, whose header is just wide.

It was at an awkward angle for the Swansea striker as he was going backwards as he made contact with the ball.

Hendrick lays it back to Collins on the edge of the area but the defender’s attempt is well off target.

This might be a night where Ireland have to show patience, as Armenia have been very conservative so far.

Ireland have seen loads of the ball early on and are being patient in their build-up.

Nathan Collins has just made a good run down the right so they’re certainly not afraid to get bodies forward.

alan-byrne Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Irish team doctor Alan Byrne is pictured above. It’s his last game tonight having been part of the Irish set-up as far back as the late ’90s, while his first match with the senior team was in the Brian Kerr era way back in February 2004.

Here’s a sample of what former Ireland international Damien Delaney is saying on Virgin Media…

Some thoughts from Stephen Kenny ahead of the game…

Confirmation of the Irish team below…

PARALLAX. I NEVER EXACTLY understood. There’s a priest. Could ask him.

So one went a sliver of one of Leopold Bloom’s interior monologues in Ulysses, wondering about the meaning of a phenomenon whereby the position of a fixed point can look different depending on the angle from which it’s viewed.

Were he around today, Bloom could have asked Nathan Collins to explain it.

You can read Gavin Cooney’s full match preview here.

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Ireland (317)
Draw (81)
Armenia (50)



Hello and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

It feels like another important night for Stephen Kenny and Ireland.

There were encouraging aspects of the performance against Scotland at the weekend but that was not reflected by points on the board.

As a result of that loss and some disappointing results earlier in the campaign, tonight, they must either win or draw with Armenia to avoid relegation from the Nations League.

The visitors were well beaten 5-0 by Ukraine at the weekend, with manager Joaquín Caparrós coming under significant pressure as a result, though they will take some confidence from the fact they earned a 1-0 win over the Boys in Green in Yerevan last June.

So it’s fair to say both sides are in desperate need of a positive result to finish their respective indifferent campaigns on a high.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie