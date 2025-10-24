The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Ireland v Belgium, Nations League
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Ireland face a significant test tonight against a Belgium side who are seven places above them in the last Fifa rankings.
Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir’s side have more major tournament experience than Carla Ward’s side and will be favourites to prevail over two legs.
The hosts need a big performance tonight if they want to maintain their hopes of League A promotion ahead of Tuesday’s second leg in Belgium.
Kick-off for tonight’s game is at 7pm.
