LIVE: Ireland v Belgium, Nations League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland face a significant test tonight against a Belgium side who are seven places above them in the last Fifa rankings.

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir’s side have more major tournament experience than Carla Ward’s side and will be favourites to prevail over two legs.

The hosts need a big performance tonight if they want to maintain their hopes of League A promotion ahead of Tuesday’s second leg in Belgium.

Kick-off for tonight’s game is at 7pm.