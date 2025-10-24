More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Ireland v Belgium, Nations League

Ireland face Belgium, as they aim for promotion to League A.
6.01pm, 24 Oct 2025
3

32 mins ago 6:21PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland face a significant test tonight against a Belgium side who are seven places above them in the last Fifa rankings.

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir’s side have more major tournament experience than Carla Ward’s side and will be favourites to prevail over two legs.

The hosts need a big performance tonight if they want to maintain their hopes of League A promotion ahead of Tuesday’s second leg in Belgium.

Kick-off for tonight’s game is at 7pm.

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie