Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ireland v Greece, Nations League

Ireland face Greece as they look to recover from Saturday’s loss to England.
7.03pm, 10 Sep 2024
2.0k
8

7 mins ago 7:26PM

ivan-jovanovic-and-heimir-hallgrimsson Greece's manager Ivan Jovanović and Ireland's manager Heimir Hallgrímsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

12 mins ago 7:22PM

Confirmation of tonight’s Ireland XI, which has three changes from the England defeat.

13 mins ago 7:20PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland are looking to recover from Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 loss to England.

By contrast, the Greeks are coming into this game after an impressive 3-0 victory over Finland.

The visitors will be most people’s favourites this evening, given that they beat the Boys in Green twice in the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

