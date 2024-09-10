LIVE: Ireland v Greece, Nations League

Confirmation of tonight’s Ireland XI, which has three changes from the England defeat.
STARTING XI | Ireland v Greece— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 10, 2024
Andrew Omobamidele comes into the side as well as Jason Knight and Alan Browne for the crucial match against Greece at the Aviva Stadium tonight 👏
Kick-off is at 7.45pm, not long to go now 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/iSXWRSmDiQ
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Ireland are looking to recover from Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 loss to England.
By contrast, the Greeks are coming into this game after an impressive 3-0 victory over Finland.
The visitors will be most people’s favourites this evening, given that they beat the Boys in Green twice in the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm.