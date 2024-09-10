LIVE: Ireland v Greece, Nations League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland are looking to recover from Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 loss to England.

By contrast, the Greeks are coming into this game after an impressive 3-0 victory over Finland.

The visitors will be most people’s favourites this evening, given that they beat the Boys in Green twice in the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.