This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six different League of Ireland clubs to be shown live on television next month

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic all picked by eirSport in March.

By David Sneyd Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,210 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5013544
Cameras will be around the country next month.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Cameras will be around the country next month.
Cameras will be around the country next month.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THE NEXT BATCH of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games to be televised live have been confirmed.

Three fixtures will be broadcast by eirSport next month with six different clubs chosen.

A Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne at Dalymount Park will kick-start the channel’s coverage on Friday 6 March.

That meeting is the first of a weekend double header as Shamrock Rovers’ trip west to face Sligo Rovers will be shown the following evening.

Champions Dundalk will welcome St Patrick’s Athletic to Oriel Park the following weekend – Friday, 13 March – with the Saints now led by former Lilywhites midfield hero Stephen O’Donnell.

All kick-offs are set for 8pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie