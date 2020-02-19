Six different League of Ireland clubs to be shown live on television next month

Cameras will be around the country next month.

THE NEXT BATCH of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games to be televised live have been confirmed.

Three fixtures will be broadcast by eirSport next month with six different clubs chosen.

A Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne at Dalymount Park will kick-start the channel’s coverage on Friday 6 March.

That meeting is the first of a weekend double header as Shamrock Rovers’ trip west to face Sligo Rovers will be shown the following evening.

Champions Dundalk will welcome St Patrick’s Athletic to Oriel Park the following weekend – Friday, 13 March – with the Saints now led by former Lilywhites midfield hero Stephen O’Donnell.

All kick-offs are set for 8pm.