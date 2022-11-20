Malta 0-0 Ireland
Malta face Ireland as Stephen Kenny’s side look to end 2022 on a high.
We’re underway…
Who do you think will win?
Confirmation of the Irish team below…
STARTING XI | Malta v Republic of Ireland— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 20, 2022
Five changes to the side as Ogbene leads the line with McGrath, McClean and Kelleher come in as Seamus Coleman captains the side ©️
KO 7pm (8pm local time) for our final match of 2022 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/cMz3DDudQX
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s safe to say this will likely not be the most glamorous or memorable match Stephen Kenny and Ireland will ever been involved in.
That said, it feels important that the Boys in Green end 2022 on a positive note, following a relatively underwhelming 12 months.
Malta look like the perfect side to play against to restore confidence. They sit 168th in the Fifa rankings — 119 places below Ireland.
That said, anything other than a victory would increase the pressure on this Irish side, who have managed just two wins from their last seven fixtures.
Kick-off tonight is at 7pm Irish time.
