Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s safe to say this will likely not be the most glamorous or memorable match Stephen Kenny and Ireland will ever been involved in.

That said, it feels important that the Boys in Green end 2022 on a positive note, following a relatively underwhelming 12 months.

Malta look like the perfect side to play against to restore confidence. They sit 168th in the Fifa rankings — 119 places below Ireland.

That said, anything other than a victory would increase the pressure on this Irish side, who have managed just two wins from their last seven fixtures.

Kick-off tonight is at 7pm Irish time.