28 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s another big challenge for Dundalk.

The Lilywhites have lost both their opening games, 2-1 and 3-0 against Molde and Arsenal respectively.

Tonight certainly won’t be easy.

They travel to face the Austrian side, who went a goal up against Arsenal, before a 70th-minute David Luiz equaliser and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal four minutes later got the Gunners out of jail.

On matchday two, they also suffered a loss, going down 1-0 against Molde.

Consequently, like Dundalk, Dietmar Kühbauer’s men currently have 0 points on the board and will be eager to pick up a win this evening.