Liveblog

Rapid Vienna v Dundalk

In my opinion, Rapid Vienna are better than Molde. I think they have a lot more of an attacking threat that we need to be wary of, so I think this is possibly one of the hardest games. We’ll have to be right on it to come away with anything. Hopefully we do.”

Dundalk star Pat Hoban on tonight’s opponents. You can read the full match preview here.

Here’s how Rapid Vienna are expected to line up…

25. Paul Gartler

22. Filip Stojkovic 20. Maximilian Hofmann 4. Mateo Barac

13. Thorsten Schick 39. Dejan Ljubicic (c) 28. Christoph Knasmüllner 16. Dejan Petrovic 31. Maximilian Ullmann

29. Ercan Kara 36. Kelvin Arase

Substitutes:

1. Richard Strebinger
6. Mario Sonnleitner
14. Srđan Grahovac
19. Deni Alar
30. Leo Greiml
32. Kohya Kitagawa
37. Lukas Sulzbacher
40. Melih Ibrahimoglu
45. Niklas Hedl
48. Yusuf Demir

Confirmation of the Dundalk team, which has several changes from the starting XI that faced Arsenal.

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s another big challenge for Dundalk.

The Lilywhites have lost both their opening games, 2-1 and 3-0 against Molde and Arsenal respectively.

Tonight certainly won’t be easy. 

They travel to face the Austrian side, who went a goal up against Arsenal, before a 70th-minute David Luiz equaliser and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal four minutes later got the Gunners out of jail.

On matchday two, they also suffered a loss, going down 1-0 against Molde.

Consequently, like Dundalk, Dietmar Kühbauer’s men currently have 0 points on the board and will be eager to pick up a win this evening.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

