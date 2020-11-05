Dundalk face Rapid Vienna, as the Irish side attempt to get their first points on the board in the Europa League group stages.
Rapid Vienna v Dundalk
In my opinion, Rapid Vienna are better than Molde. I think they have a lot more of an attacking threat that we need to be wary of, so I think this is possibly one of the hardest games. We’ll have to be right on it to come away with anything. Hopefully we do.”
Dundalk star Pat Hoban on tonight’s opponents. You can read the full match preview here.
Here’s how Rapid Vienna are expected to line up…
25. Paul Gartler
22. Filip Stojkovic 20. Maximilian Hofmann 4. Mateo Barac
13. Thorsten Schick 39. Dejan Ljubicic (c) 28. Christoph Knasmüllner 16. Dejan Petrovic 31. Maximilian Ullmann
29. Ercan Kara 36. Kelvin Arase
Substitutes:
1. Richard Strebinger
6. Mario Sonnleitner
14. Srđan Grahovac
19. Deni Alar
30. Leo Greiml
32. Kohya Kitagawa
37. Lukas Sulzbacher
40. Melih Ibrahimoglu
45. Niklas Hedl
48. Yusuf Demir
Confirmation of the Dundalk team, which has several changes from the starting XI that faced Arsenal.
🏁 This is the team that Filippo Giovagnoli has selected for tonight's Europa League clash in Vienna.— DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) November 5, 2020
6️⃣ There are six changes from MD2. McCarey, Hoare, Gannon, Sloggett, Flores and Leahy all start.
📺 Kick-off is at 5.55pm. Watch it live on @VMSportIE.#CmonTheTown #UEL pic.twitter.com/lxJ9xpUg8n
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s another big challenge for Dundalk.
The Lilywhites have lost both their opening games, 2-1 and 3-0 against Molde and Arsenal respectively.
Tonight certainly won’t be easy.
They travel to face the Austrian side, who went a goal up against Arsenal, before a 70th-minute David Luiz equaliser and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal four minutes later got the Gunners out of jail.
On matchday two, they also suffered a loss, going down 1-0 against Molde.
Consequently, like Dundalk, Dietmar Kühbauer’s men currently have 0 points on the board and will be eager to pick up a win this evening.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS