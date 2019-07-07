This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
United States coach Jill Ellis, center, checks out the pitch before the Women's World Cup final.

We didn’t have the first women’s tournament until 1991. I think I can say it now because it was a different era and not the era we live in now. There’s probably an element of ‘we’re having to do this, rather than wanting to do this’. The fact they called it the First Fifa World Championship for Women’s Football for the M&Ms Cup. It was a completely branded name. They didn’t want to call it the Women’s World Cup. They wanted to get away from having it as a parallel to the men’s. 

“They were unsure if it was going to be an embarrassment, where we have empty stadiums and poor quality on the field. So there were some people that thought: ‘This is going to fail. It’s just going to be a one-off. We’re not going to have to worry about it [for much longer].’

If you’re looking for some pre-match reading, check out this piece from yesterday on the history of the Women’s World Cup.

Confirmation of today’s teams is below. Megan Rapinoe is in for the US, having been consigned to the bench in the semi-final with England after picking up a knock.

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog on a showpiece occasion for women’s football.

USA are bidding to win the World Cup for a remarkable fourth time — Germany are the only other nation to have won the competition more than once, triumphing in 2003 and 2007.

Netherlands had never even reached the semis up until this point, though they did manage to win the Euros two years ago. That said, they are considerable underdogs today, considering how well the US have performed so far and their past history at this event.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

