Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Let’s get started with the team news…

Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final clash with FC Porto at Anfield.

These sides met in the knockout stages a year ago when Jurgen Klopp’s men made it all the way to the final against Real Madrid, with the Reds running out 5-0 aggregate winners after a comprehensive display on the road.

This season Liverpool have to balance domestic and European affairs as Klopp’s charges wage battle across two separate fronts. It’s an intriguing and relentless Premier League title race competing alongside Manchester City, but tonight the focus turns to European affairs.

Liverpool saw off the challenge of Bayern Munich after a brilliant away display at the Allianz Arena, with FC Porto edging past AS Roma 4-3 in the last 16 to passage into the last eight.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm. Tonight’s game is also live on RTÉ Two if you’re near a TV.

