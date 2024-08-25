Nathan Collins shines for Brentford but Liverpool prove too good

A STELLAR SHOWING from Nathan Collins was not enough to tip the outcome Brentford’s way as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah scored in a 2-0 win for Liverpool.

The Ireland defender made two goal-saving blocks on a day when Arne Slot was given a warm welcome at Anfield. He serenaded in the closing stages as his side made it two from two in the Premier League against Brentford, who left out Ivan Toney for the second week in a row.

With Liverpool owner John W Henry watching on, Diaz put the Reds ahead after 13 minutes from a dizzying breakaway, before Brentford captain Christian Norgaard missed a gilt-edged chance later in the half.

Luis Diaz celebrates his goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Salah then bagged his fifth goal in his last four games against the Bees in the 70th minute as the 32-year-old continued his fine start to the season, having also scored in last week’s win at Ipswich.

Without Toney, whose absence only intensifies links of a move to Saudi Arabia in the coming days, Brentford lacked a cutting edge up top although they had their moments and only Salah’s goal stopped them in their tracks.

There were no Jurgen Klopp fist pumps to the Kop at full-time from Slot, who waved and clapped towards that end after walking on to the pitch at full-time following a job well done.

Before the match, Slot emerged from the tunnel smiling before taking a brief seat in the dugout. Thereafter he prowled his technical area as Brentford attempted to spoil the welcome party.

Content to keep men behind the ball, the first time the visitors committed players forward was when they came unstuck as a lightning counter ended with Liverpool going ahead in the 13th minute.

Mathias Jensen’s corner was cleared at the near post by Ibrahima Konate before Diogo Jota raced away and freed the overlapping Diaz, who bore down on goal and thumped a left-footed shot high into the net.

Salah almost launched another break but was challenged by Kristoffer Ajer, while Mark Flekken was alert at his near post to keep out Andy Robertson’s strike after he had exchanged passes with Diaz.

Liverpool seemed to be coasting after half an hour but were almost pegged back when Norgaard was left unmarked in front of goal, only for the Dane to glance a header from Bryan Mbeumo’s free-kick harmlessly wide.

It was the catalyst for Brentford as they showed more impetus going forwards, with Mads Roerslev’s cross intercepted by Konate to rebuff Keane Lewis-Potter at the back post.

Moments later, Lewis-Potter cut on to his right foot and saw his 20-yard shot well held by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool almost doubled their lead after half-time, denied only by the face of Brentford shot-stopper Flekken from a header by Robertson, who reacted quickest to Jota’s shot-cum-cross overhead-kick.

Collins marshalls the defence. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alisson did well to keep out a bullet header from Collins, who produced a superb last-ditch block at the other end when Jota had been teed up by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pull back on the right.

Liverpool by now were moving up a gear and Alexander-Arnold almost scored directly from a corner, his inswinging effort denied by a post, while Flekken’s excellent reflex save kept out Diaz’s low effort.

Fabio Carvalho was introduced in the 66th minute a fortnight on from swapping Merseyside for Brentford, but the ex-Reds forward’s first contribution was to give the ball away, leading to Liverpool’s second.

Dominik Szoboszlai nipped in to dispossess the Portuguese before Diaz switched to Salah on the right and the Egypt forward effortlessly lifted over the advancing Flekken and into the net.

As the crowd chanted Slot’s name and Brentford’s charge fizzled out, Reds substitute Cody Gakpo hammered a deflected effort against the bar, with Liverpool ending the match on top.