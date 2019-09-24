This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool duo feature in Best XI, but no room for Premier League champions Man City

Alisson and Virgil van Dijk were included in the team but there was no space for any of Pep Guardiola’s treble winners.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,802 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4822008
Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been included in the Fifa Best XI.
Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been included in the Fifa Best XI.
Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been included in the Fifa Best XI.

THE FIFA FIFPro Men’s World XI was released during The FIFA Best Awards and included some familiar names such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk.

The Argentina captain’s presence was unsurprising, with the attacker going on to win the Best Men’s Player on the night, but he was the only 2018-19 Barcelona player in the squad.

Frenkie de Jong, who joined the Spanish champions in the summer, was part of the XI alongside Matthijs de Ligt, following the pair’s performances with Ajax and the Netherlands last year.

They were not the only Dutch stars in the side, with Virgil van Dijk included after his outstanding showings for Liverpool last campaign as they won the Champions League.

His team-mate Alisson was selected in the XI and was also crowned the Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper of the year.

The only other Premier League player in the team was Eden Hazard, who was included after a phenomenal season for Chelsea in 2018-19.

The Belgian netted 21 goals and provided 17 assists last term, with his form being so exemplary throughout the campaign that he earned a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

Hazard now, of course, plays alongside Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Luka Modric, who were all included in the 2019 World XI, somewhat surprisingly after Los Blancos’ sub-par season.

Former Galactico Cristiano Ronaldo was also part of the fantasy team, along with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

No Manchester City players were included in the XI, despite Pep Guardiola’s men having earned 98 points in the Premier League and winning a domestic treble of trophies.

Full team:

Allison (Liverpool/Brazil)
Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain)
Van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)
De Ligt (Ajax/Netherlands)
Marcelo (Real Madrid/Brazil)
Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)
De Jong (Ajax/Netherlands)
Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
Hazard (Chelsea/Belgium)
Mbappe (PSG/France)
Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

As for the Women’s XI, it included England star Lucy Bronze and the Best Women’s Player, Megan Rapinoe.

Full team:

Van Veendaal (Arsenal/Netherlands)
Bronze (Lyon/England)
Fischer (Wolfsburg/Sweden)
O’Hara (Utah Royals/USA)
Renard (Lyon/France)
Ertz (Chicago Red Stars/USA)
Henry (Lyon/France)
Lavelle (Washington Spirit/USA)
Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA)
Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA)
Marta (Orlando Pride/Brazil)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie